Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather: Downpour begins in Kota, heavy to very heavy rain alert in 19 districts on 27, 28, 29, 30 October

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 19 districts for the next four days, starting today. Approximately 3 inches of rain were recorded in the Khatoli area of Kota on Monday. With weather changes occurring from three directions in Rajasthan, a severe winter is expected to grip people in the first week of November this year.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

Heavy to very heavy rain alert in several cities of Rajasthan (Photo: Patrika)

Rajasthan Weather Update: Significant changes in weather patterns mean the next four days will be crucial for Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 19 districts from today for the next four days.

In Kota's Khatoli area, approximately 3 inches of rain was recorded on Monday. With weather systems changing from three directions, Rajasthan is expected to experience severe cold in the first week of November.

Following the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from across the country on October 15, a Western Disturbance, which is expected to become active in the Himalayan foothills from Monday night, is likely to cause heavy rain and snowfall in the mountainous regions. Consequently, the plains of the state will also experience the effects of severe cold by next week.

Weather Changing Due to Three Systems

According to meteorologists, three weather systems are becoming active simultaneously across the country from Monday night. Cyclone Mocha is expected to make landfall near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, by Tuesday night on the eastern coast. Due to the influence of Cyclone Mocha, strong southeasterly winds are anticipated in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, a weather system that formed in the east-central Arabian Sea on Sunday has intensified into a deep depression. Although its direct impact on Rajasthan is expected to be minimal, the strong southeasterly winds it generates are likely to increase the intensity of the cold.

Western Disturbance to Cause Heavy Rainfall

According to the Meteorological Department, a new Western Disturbance is set to become active in the Himalayan foothills on Monday night. This is expected to trigger heavy snowfall in the foothills. Consequently, the impact will be most significant in the Himalayan foothills and the plains of Rajasthan. The state is likely to experience severe cold in the coming days. In the first week of November, temperatures are predicted to drop to 3-4 degrees Celsius during both day and night, leading to bone-chilling cold. Rajasthan has also been warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong cold winds.



Temperatures Rose at Night Before the Rain

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in approximately 19 districts of Rajasthan for the next four days starting today. On the other hand, the weather remained dry last night, with temperatures rising by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius in many cities, including Jaipur. In Jaipur, the night temperature rose by 4.9 degrees Celsius to a record 23.3 degrees Celsius, which is 4 degrees above the average temperature.

Alert for Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall in These Districts

According to the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall of 69 mm was recorded in Khatoli, Kota district, on Monday. However, the weather remained dry in western Rajasthan despite cloud movement. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in Kota, Bundi, Bhilwara, Tonk, Baran, Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Udaipur, Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Jalore, Dausa, and surrounding areas, with winds blowing at speeds of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour.

Related News

Jaipur Metro

Jaipur Metro Phase 2: 10 elevated metro stations to be built

rain in rajasthan

Rajasthan Weather Alert: 27 Districts Brace for Rain, 14 Warned of Heavy Downpour

Tarot Horoscope, 27 October 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

IMD Alert

IMD Alert: Thunderstorms and lightning likely in these Rajasthan districts

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, October 26 – November 1, 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Rajasthan Achieves Second Place Nationally, Jodhpur, Kota, and Bikaner Lead in National Nutrition Month

JDA Action in Jaipur

Jaipur JDA to Demolish Encroachments Today

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

27 Oct 2025 03:11 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Weather: Downpour begins in Kota, heavy to very heavy rain alert in 19 districts on 27, 28, 29, 30 October

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Jaipur Metro Phase 2: 10 elevated metro stations to be built

Jaipur Metro
Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather Alert: 27 Districts Brace for Rain, 14 Warned of Heavy Downpour

rain in rajasthan
Jaipur

Tarot Horoscope, 27 October 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

IMD Alert: Thunderstorms and lightning likely in these Rajasthan districts

IMD Alert
News Bulletin

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, October 26 – November 1, 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.