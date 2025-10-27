Rajasthan Weather: Downpour begins in Kota, heavy to very heavy rain alert in 19 districts on 27, 28, 29, 30 October

According to the Meteorological Department, a new Western Disturbance is set to become active in the Himalayan foothills on Monday night. This is expected to trigger heavy snowfall in the foothills. Consequently, the impact will be most significant in the Himalayan foothills and the plains of Rajasthan. The state is likely to experience severe cold in the coming days. In the first week of November, temperatures are predicted to drop to 3-4 degrees Celsius during both day and night, leading to bone-chilling cold. Rajasthan has also been warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong cold winds.