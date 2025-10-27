Rajasthan Weather: Downpour begins in Kota, heavy to very heavy rain alert in 19 districts on 27, 28, 29, 30 October

Heavy to very heavy rain alert in several cities of Rajasthan (Photo: Patrika)
Rajasthan Weather Update: Significant changes in weather patterns mean the next four days will be crucial for Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 19 districts from today for the next four days.
In Kota's Khatoli area, approximately 3 inches of rain was recorded on Monday. With weather systems changing from three directions, Rajasthan is expected to experience severe cold in the first week of November.
Following the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from across the country on October 15, a Western Disturbance, which is expected to become active in the Himalayan foothills from Monday night, is likely to cause heavy rain and snowfall in the mountainous regions. Consequently, the plains of the state will also experience the effects of severe cold by next week.
According to meteorologists, three weather systems are becoming active simultaneously across the country from Monday night. Cyclone Mocha is expected to make landfall near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, by Tuesday night on the eastern coast. Due to the influence of Cyclone Mocha, strong southeasterly winds are anticipated in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, a weather system that formed in the east-central Arabian Sea on Sunday has intensified into a deep depression. Although its direct impact on Rajasthan is expected to be minimal, the strong southeasterly winds it generates are likely to increase the intensity of the cold.
According to the Meteorological Department, a new Western Disturbance is set to become active in the Himalayan foothills on Monday night. This is expected to trigger heavy snowfall in the foothills. Consequently, the impact will be most significant in the Himalayan foothills and the plains of Rajasthan. The state is likely to experience severe cold in the coming days. In the first week of November, temperatures are predicted to drop to 3-4 degrees Celsius during both day and night, leading to bone-chilling cold. Rajasthan has also been warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong cold winds.
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in approximately 19 districts of Rajasthan for the next four days starting today. On the other hand, the weather remained dry last night, with temperatures rising by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius in many cities, including Jaipur. In Jaipur, the night temperature rose by 4.9 degrees Celsius to a record 23.3 degrees Celsius, which is 4 degrees above the average temperature.
According to the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall of 69 mm was recorded in Khatoli, Kota district, on Monday. However, the weather remained dry in western Rajasthan despite cloud movement. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in Kota, Bundi, Bhilwara, Tonk, Baran, Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Udaipur, Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Jalore, Dausa, and surrounding areas, with winds blowing at speeds of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour.
