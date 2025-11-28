Rajasthan Weather: Jaipur Sees Early Morning Rain, Yellow Alert Issued for 9 Districts Today, Chills Expected Next Week

Rain in Jaipur: Residents of the capital city Jaipur were taken aback as the weather took an unexpected turn with sudden showers this morning. The city experienced strong showers in several areas, intensifying the chill. Those out for their early morning walks were also caught off guard by the downpour.
According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance has become active, leading to the possibility of light to moderate rain in Jaipur and several other cities today. The department has issued a yellow alert for Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur, and Tonk districts, predicting cold winds at a speed of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour and light to moderate rain in some places within the next hour on Friday. Furthermore, scattered heavy showers are forecast in 9 cities of Rajasthan within the next 24 hours.
According to the Meteorological Department, light rain or drizzle is expected to continue in some parts of 9 cities across the Ajmer, Jaipur, and Udaipur divisions on Friday. In contrast, the weather is likely to remain dry in most other parts of the state in the coming days. Moderate to dense fog is anticipated in the southeastern parts of Rajasthan on November 29 and 30.
Meteorologists predict a drop of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in night temperatures due to the influence of northerly winds in the first week of December. Cold wave conditions are also likely in some parts of the Shekhawati region. The plains of the state are expected to experience severe cold in the coming week.
Meteorologists attribute the change in weather patterns in Rajasthan to a new Western Disturbance active in the Himalayan foothills. The movement of clouds accompanied by cold winds in Jaipur and several other districts has led to an increase in chill. However, night temperatures in many cities remain above normal, resulting in milder cold conditions at night.
According to information released by the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain is expected today in Udaipur, Salumbar, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, and Dausa districts. Cold winds are also anticipated at a speed of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour.
