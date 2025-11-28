Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather: Jaipur Sees Early Morning Rain, Yellow Alert Issued for 9 Districts Today, Chills Expected Next Week

Residents of the capital city Jaipur were taken aback as the weather took a sudden turn with early morning showers. According to the Meteorological Department, due to the activation of a Western Disturbance, light to moderate rain is expected to continue today in Jaipur and several other cities.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 28, 2025

Clouds pour over Jaipur city in the morning (Patrika photo)

Rain in Jaipur: Residents of the capital city Jaipur were taken aback as the weather took an unexpected turn with sudden showers this morning. The city experienced strong showers in several areas, intensifying the chill. Those out for their early morning walks were also caught off guard by the downpour.

According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance has become active, leading to the possibility of light to moderate rain in Jaipur and several other cities today. The department has issued a yellow alert for Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur, and Tonk districts, predicting cold winds at a speed of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour and light to moderate rain in some places within the next hour on Friday. Furthermore, scattered heavy showers are forecast in 9 cities of Rajasthan within the next 24 hours.

Rain Alert in These Divisions Today

According to the Meteorological Department, light rain or drizzle is expected to continue in some parts of 9 cities across the Ajmer, Jaipur, and Udaipur divisions on Friday. In contrast, the weather is likely to remain dry in most other parts of the state in the coming days. Moderate to dense fog is anticipated in the southeastern parts of Rajasthan on November 29 and 30.

Temperature to Drop Next Week, Alert for Severe Cold

Meteorologists predict a drop of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in night temperatures due to the influence of northerly winds in the first week of December. Cold wave conditions are also likely in some parts of the Shekhawati region. The plains of the state are expected to experience severe cold in the coming week.

Weather Changes Due to Western Disturbance

Meteorologists attribute the change in weather patterns in Rajasthan to a new Western Disturbance active in the Himalayan foothills. The movement of clouds accompanied by cold winds in Jaipur and several other districts has led to an increase in chill. However, night temperatures in many cities remain above normal, resulting in milder cold conditions at night.



Rain Alert in These Districts Today

According to information released by the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain is expected today in Udaipur, Salumbar, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, and Dausa districts. Cold winds are also anticipated at a speed of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

28 Nov 2025 09:36 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Weather: Jaipur Sees Early Morning Rain, Yellow Alert Issued for 9 Districts Today, Chills Expected Next Week

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Jaipur: 7th grade student dies in suspected suicide

Jaipur pratap nagar 7th Class student Moksh Yadav committed suicide
News Bulletin

Jaipur News: Leopard roams from cinema hall to rooftops, rescued late at night

Jaipur

December Weather Forecast: Rajasthan braces for biting cold as IMD predicts sharp temperature drop

IMD issued yellow alert for cold wave
Jaipur

Rajasthan schools to have 12 days off in December, including winter break and educational conference holidays

Holiday
Education News

Jaipur Police Crack Down on Late-Night Parties, Raiding 22 Locations and Detaining Youths

Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.