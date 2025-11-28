Rajasthan Weather: Jaipur Sees Early Morning Rain, Yellow Alert Issued for 9 Districts Today, Chills Expected Next Week

According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance has become active, leading to the possibility of light to moderate rain in Jaipur and several other cities today. The department has issued a yellow alert for Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur, and Tonk districts, predicting cold winds at a speed of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour and light to moderate rain in some places within the next hour on Friday. Furthermore, scattered heavy showers are forecast in 9 cities of Rajasthan within the next 24 hours.