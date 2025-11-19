Rajasthan Weather: Mount Abu at 0°C for second day, IMD issues update

IMD Weather Prediction: A cold wave continues in the state due to the effect of cold northerly winds. The minimum night temperature in Mount Abu remained at zero degrees Celsius for the second day on Tuesday. The temperature was also at zero on Monday, the previous day. On the other hand, the night temperature in Fatehpur was recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius. However, the Meteorological Department has not issued any alert for the coming days and has predicted clear skies and dry weather. Apart from this, changes in temperature will be observed, and the effect of cold will gradually increase.