Rajasthan Weather: Mount Abu at 0°C for second day, IMD issues update

Winter has intensified in Rajasthan. Mount Abu has recorded 0°C for two days. The Meteorological Department says cold northerly winds are driving the cold wave, and temperatures may change slightly in the coming days.

2 min read
Google source verification

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

Image: Patrika

IMD Weather Prediction: A cold wave continues in the state due to the effect of cold northerly winds. The minimum night temperature in Mount Abu remained at zero degrees Celsius for the second day on Tuesday. The temperature was also at zero on Monday, the previous day. On the other hand, the night temperature in Fatehpur was recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius. However, the Meteorological Department has not issued any alert for the coming days and has predicted clear skies and dry weather. Apart from this, changes in temperature will be observed, and the effect of cold will gradually increase.

Mount Abu's winter is breaking records in November itself

The winter in Mount Abu is breaking records in the month of November itself. The tourist destination Mount Abu experienced bone-chilling cold for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature remaining at zero degrees Celsius. With the mercury at freezing point, a layer of frost formed on open grounds, solar panels, vehicle roofs, fields, and tree leaves. People's daily routines were also affected. Many people had to push-start their vehicles when they wouldn't start. The maximum temperature also dropped by three degrees Celsius, bringing the mercury down to 24 degrees Celsius.

Foggy in the morning

The city was covered in fog in the morning, which gradually disappeared as the day progressed. Cold winds also persisted in the morning and evening. During the day, with clear skies and good sunshine, tourists from home and abroad enjoyed the natural beauty of the valleys. Tourists, wrapped in colourful attire, were seen taking photographs to make their trip memorable. Tourists also enjoyed hot delicacies, kadhai milk, peanuts, etc. In the evening, due to the cold winds, people returned to their homes and hotels early.

Minimum temperature below 10 degrees in 17 cities

According to the Meteorological Centre, the minimum temperature in 17 cities remained below 10 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, the temperatures recorded were: Nagaur 5.5, Fatehpur 5.3, Bhilwara 8.9, Vanasthali 9.1, Alwar 8.6, Pilani 8.8, Sikar 6.8, Chittorgarh 8.3, Dabok 9, Churu 8.4, Anta 7.9, Sangaria 7.2, Sirohi 7.1, Karauli 8.2, Dausa 7.1, Lunkaransar 6.2, Jhunjhunu 9.5 degrees Celsius. The weather will remain normal for the next seven days.

Published on:

19 Nov 2025 09:43 am

