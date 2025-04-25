Rajasthan Weather: Rain and Gusty Winds Forecast for Three Divisions on April 26th

Relief in May According to the Meteorological Centre, in the first week of May, the increase in easterly winds and the activation of back-to-back western disturbances will increase the intensity of dust storms and rain. A decrease in temperature is highly likely to provide relief from the heatwave.

Temperatures Exceed 43 Degrees Celsius in These Districts According to Meteorological Department data, temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius were recorded in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Sri Ganganagar, Kota, Tonk and Pilani (Jhunjhunu) in Rajasthan. These districts were affected by the heatwave. Day and night temperatures also increased in Jaipur, Udaipur, Ajmer and other cities. With the increasing influence of westerly winds, the heat has intensified.