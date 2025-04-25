scriptRajasthan Weather: Rain and Gusty Winds Forecast for Three Divisions on April 26th | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Weather: Rain and Gusty Winds Forecast for Three Divisions on April 26th

Weather Update: The meteorological department predicts a change in Rajasthan’s weather on 26 April. There is a possibility of rain and squalls in three divisions of the state.

JaipurApr 25, 2025 / 10:09 am

Patrika Desk

Weather Update Meteorological Department Prediction 26 April Rajasthan 3 divisions Rain Hailstorm
Weather Update: Rajasthan’s weather will change on 26 April. The Meteorological Department’s new prediction is that Rajasthan will once again experience a period of dust storms and rain. This will provide relief from the heat. According to the Meteorological Centre, due to the influence of a new western disturbance, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and light rain in parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions from Saturday afternoon. During this time, the wind will blow at a speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour.

Relief in May

According to the Meteorological Centre, in the first week of May, the increase in easterly winds and the activation of back-to-back western disturbances will increase the intensity of dust storms and rain. A decrease in temperature is highly likely to provide relief from the heatwave.

Temperatures Exceed 43 Degrees Celsius in These Districts

According to Meteorological Department data, temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius were recorded in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Sri Ganganagar, Kota, Tonk and Pilani (Jhunjhunu) in Rajasthan. These districts were affected by the heatwave. Day and night temperatures also increased in Jaipur, Udaipur, Ajmer and other cities. With the increasing influence of westerly winds, the heat has intensified.

