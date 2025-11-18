Rajasthan Weather: Record-Breaking Cold in November, Temperature Dips to 0°C After 15 Years

Snow begins to settle on crops (Photo: Patrika)
Winter Weather Update: Minimum temperatures in Rajasthan are continuously falling due to cold winds. The winter this November is breaking records in the state. The minimum temperature in Mount Abu dropped to zero degrees Celsius on Monday. In the morning, a white sheet of frost was seen covering open fields. A layer of frost also formed on solar panels, vehicle roofs, fields, and plants. The coldest day of the season was recorded here.
On the other hand, on Monday, the night temperature in a total of 17 cities was recorded below 10 degrees Celsius. Among these, Fatehpur recorded a minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees, Sikar 5.5 degrees, Nagaur 5.6 degrees, and Lunkaransar 5.8 degrees. The Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for a cold wave in the districts of Ajmer, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Sikar, and Tonk for Tuesday.
The minimum temperature has dropped to zero degrees Celsius in November after a gap of 15 years. The tourist destination of Mount Abu usually sees its minimum temperature reach the freezing point in December. On December 1, 2022, the minimum temperature was recorded at the freezing point.
With the temperature dropping to zero degrees Celsius for the first time this season, a white sheet of frost was observed covering open fields in the morning. A layer of frost also formed on solar panels, vehicle roofs, fields, and plants. During the day, with clear skies, people were seen basking in the sun on their rooftops and by the roadside.
Looking at the data from previous years, the minimum temperature was last recorded at the freezing point on December 1, 2022. In November, the temperature had not gone below 4 degrees Celsius.
In 2024, the temperature on November 17 was 9.4°C,
In 2023, it was 7°C,
In 2022, it was 7°C,
In 2021, it was 5°C,
In 2020, it was 4°C,
In 2019, it was 10°C,
In 2018, it was 7.4°C,
In 2017, it was 6.6°C,
In 2016, it was 4°C,
In 2015, it was 8°C,
In 2014, it was 9°C,
In 2013, it was 10°C,
In 2012, it was 8°C,
In 2011, it was 9°C,
In 2010, it was 10°C. However, this year, on November 17 itself, the thermometer recorded zero degrees Celsius.
