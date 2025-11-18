Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather: Record-Breaking Cold in November, Temperature Dips to 0°C After 15 Years

IMD Yellow Alert: Rajasthan has recorded record-breaking cold this November, with Mount Abu's temperature reaching 0°C for the first time in 15 years. This has led to frost forming on open grounds and vegetation.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

Snow begins to settle on crops (Photo: Patrika)

Winter Weather Update: Minimum temperatures in Rajasthan are continuously falling due to cold winds. The winter this November is breaking records in the state. The minimum temperature in Mount Abu dropped to zero degrees Celsius on Monday. In the morning, a white sheet of frost was seen covering open fields. A layer of frost also formed on solar panels, vehicle roofs, fields, and plants. The coldest day of the season was recorded here.

Temperature Reaches 4.9 Degrees in Fatehpur

On the other hand, on Monday, the night temperature in a total of 17 cities was recorded below 10 degrees Celsius. Among these, Fatehpur recorded a minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees, Sikar 5.5 degrees, Nagaur 5.6 degrees, and Lunkaransar 5.8 degrees. The Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for a cold wave in the districts of Ajmer, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Sikar, and Tonk for Tuesday.

Minimum Temperature at 0°C in November After 15 Years

The minimum temperature has dropped to zero degrees Celsius in November after a gap of 15 years. The tourist destination of Mount Abu usually sees its minimum temperature reach the freezing point in December. On December 1, 2022, the minimum temperature was recorded at the freezing point.

Sheet of Frost Covers Open Fields

With the temperature dropping to zero degrees Celsius for the first time this season, a white sheet of frost was observed covering open fields in the morning. A layer of frost also formed on solar panels, vehicle roofs, fields, and plants. During the day, with clear skies, people were seen basking in the sun on their rooftops and by the roadside.

Minimum Temperature on November 17 in the Last 15 Years

Looking at the data from previous years, the minimum temperature was last recorded at the freezing point on December 1, 2022. In November, the temperature had not gone below 4 degrees Celsius.

In 2024, the temperature on November 17 was 9.4°C,
In 2023, it was 7°C,
In 2022, it was 7°C,
In 2021, it was 5°C,
In 2020, it was 4°C,
In 2019, it was 10°C,
In 2018, it was 7.4°C,
In 2017, it was 6.6°C,
In 2016, it was 4°C,
In 2015, it was 8°C,
In 2014, it was 9°C,
In 2013, it was 10°C,
In 2012, it was 8°C,
In 2011, it was 9°C,
In 2010, it was 10°C. However, this year, on November 17 itself, the thermometer recorded zero degrees Celsius.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

18 Nov 2025 09:15 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Weather: Record-Breaking Cold in November, Temperature Dips to 0°C After 15 Years

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan University’s B.Ed Examination Fees Doubled, Students Warn of Protest

Jaipur

BLO preparing voter list dies by suicide, accuses officials in note; wife and children in shock

Jaipur News
Jaipur

Maulvi’s Arrest in Rajasthan: ATS Recovers 3 Lakh Hidden Photos, Uncovers Large Conspiracy

Barmer Maulana
Jaipur

Tarot Card Reading 17 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

V. Srinivas Appointed New Chief Secretary of Rajasthan

Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.