Rajasthan Weather: Record-Breaking Cold in November, Temperature Dips to 0°C After 15 Years

In 2024, the temperature on November 17 was 9.4°C,

In 2023, it was 7°C,

In 2022, it was 7°C,

In 2021, it was 5°C,

In 2020, it was 4°C,

In 2019, it was 10°C,

In 2018, it was 7.4°C,

In 2017, it was 6.6°C,

In 2016, it was 4°C,

In 2015, it was 8°C,

In 2014, it was 9°C,

In 2013, it was 10°C,

In 2012, it was 8°C,

In 2011, it was 9°C,

In 2010, it was 10°C. However, this year, on November 17 itself, the thermometer recorded zero degrees Celsius.