Rajasthan Weather: Temperatures Drop Below 20°C in 14 Cities as IMD Predicts Weather Shift for Next Two Weeks

Rajasthan Winter Alert: The weather in Rajasthan has started to change again after the rains. Following the cessation of rainfall, night temperatures have begun to drop. Minimum night temperatures have decreased in cities across the state, with 14 cities recording night temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius. Sirohi registered the lowest night temperature at 15.8 degrees Celsius, while Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celsius.
According to the Meteorological Centre, the weather is highly likely to remain dry in most parts of the state for the next two weeks. In the last 24 hours, minimum and maximum temperatures have fallen by 3 to 8 degrees Celsius due to the influence of northerly winds. No significant change in temperature is expected in the next 24 hours, after which a gradual increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is anticipated.
Unseasonal rains were occurring due to a cyclonic storm that originated in the Bay of Bengal. The effect of the cyclone has now ended, and the weather is beginning to clear up again. However, a chill is being felt in the mornings and evenings.
The recent heavy rains have caused significant damage to harvested soybean crops lying in the fields. The unseasonal rains have washed away the hard work of the farmers. In many places, the situation is such that even the remaining crop in the fields cannot be brought home in good condition. Farmer Bhimraj Meena stated that his field yielded only one 'katta' per bigha, approximately 30 to 50 kg of soybean, which did not even cover the production costs.
Farmer Omprakash echoed a similar sentiment, reporting a yield of only one 'katta' per bigha from his field. Farmer Ramdayal Dhakad mentioned that he had spread out the harvested crop to dry in the sun, but it rained again in the afternoon, making the crop wet once more and incurring additional labour costs.
Assistant Agriculture Officer Dhirendra Kumar Meena informed that currently, most fields in the area are yielding only one or half a 'katta' of soybean per bigha. He appealed to the farmers to immediately register a complaint with their crop insurance company on the toll-free number 14447 to get the damage in their fields surveyed for crop insurance claims.
