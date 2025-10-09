Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather: Temperatures Drop Below 20°C in 14 Cities as IMD Predicts Weather Shift for Next Two Weeks

Night temperatures have dropped below 20 degrees Celsius in 14 cities. The lowest night temperature was recorded at 15.8 degrees in Sirohi, while the minimum temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 20.8 degrees Celsius.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 09, 2025

Rajasthan Winter Alert: The weather in Rajasthan has started to change again after the rains. Following the cessation of rainfall, night temperatures have begun to drop. Minimum night temperatures have decreased in cities across the state, with 14 cities recording night temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius. Sirohi registered the lowest night temperature at 15.8 degrees Celsius, while Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Centre, the weather is highly likely to remain dry in most parts of the state for the next two weeks. In the last 24 hours, minimum and maximum temperatures have fallen by 3 to 8 degrees Celsius due to the influence of northerly winds. No significant change in temperature is expected in the next 24 hours, after which a gradual increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is anticipated.

Reason for the Rainfall

Unseasonal rains were occurring due to a cyclonic storm that originated in the Bay of Bengal. The effect of the cyclone has now ended, and the weather is beginning to clear up again. However, a chill is being felt in the mornings and evenings.

Crop Damage in Jhalawar

The recent heavy rains have caused significant damage to harvested soybean crops lying in the fields. The unseasonal rains have washed away the hard work of the farmers. In many places, the situation is such that even the remaining crop in the fields cannot be brought home in good condition. Farmer Bhimraj Meena stated that his field yielded only one 'katta' per bigha, approximately 30 to 50 kg of soybean, which did not even cover the production costs.

Farmer Omprakash echoed a similar sentiment, reporting a yield of only one 'katta' per bigha from his field. Farmer Ramdayal Dhakad mentioned that he had spread out the harvested crop to dry in the sun, but it rained again in the afternoon, making the crop wet once more and incurring additional labour costs.

Assistant Agriculture Officer Dhirendra Kumar Meena informed that currently, most fields in the area are yielding only one or half a 'katta' of soybean per bigha. He appealed to the farmers to immediately register a complaint with their crop insurance company on the toll-free number 14447 to get the damage in their fields surveyed for crop insurance claims.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

09 Oct 2025 08:35 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Weather: Temperatures Drop Below 20°C in 14 Cities as IMD Predicts Weather Shift for Next Two Weeks

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rain Alert: IMD Issues Latest Update, 'Rain' Expected Today, Rajasthan to Witness New Weather Patterns for Next Week

Jaipur

Jaipur Gas Cylinder Blast: See shocking images of the accident, cylinders kept exploding for 2 hours, tanker driver burnt to death

Jaipur Gas Cylinder Blast:
Jaipur

Jaipur Gas Cylinder Blast: Terrifying Blasts Heard 10 km Away, Eyewitnesses Describe Horrific Scene

Jaipur Gas Cylinder Blast
Jaipur

Rajasthan Govt Jobs: 921 Candidates Per Post, Social Science Sees Most Applications for Senior Teacher Recruitment

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025
Education News

35,000 CA students to receive scholarships, know full details

Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.