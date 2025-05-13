Rajasthan Weather to Change Again from May 15: IMD's New Prediction

Weather Prediction for 14-15-16 May Weather centre updates indicate that the impact of the heatwave will begin in the western districts. From 14 May, maximum temperatures of 44-45 degrees Celsius are expected in the border areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, with a new heatwave likely in some areas. A state-wide heatwave is anticipated from 15 May. A yellow alert has been issued for a heatwave in Barmer and Sri Ganganagar on 15-16 May.

Alert for Light to Moderate Rain with Thunderstorms in Some Areas Today According to the meteorological department’s alert, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is possible in parts of eastern Rajasthan’s Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bikaner, and Bharatpur divisions on 13 May. Dust storms with speeds of 40-50 KMPH are also possible.