Rajasthan Weather to Change Again from May 15: IMD's New Prediction

Weather Update: Rajasthan to experience another weather change from May 15th. Know IMD’s new prediction.

JaipurMay 13, 2025 / 03:21 pm

Patrika Desk

Weather Update: According to the latest predictions from the meteorological department, Rajasthan’s weather will change again from 15 May. The impact of the western disturbance, which has been affecting the state for several days, is now waning. From Tuesday, the intensity of dust storms and rain will almost cease, with only some areas experiencing lingering rain. On 14 May, the weather across the state will clear, and a heatwave will return. A 2-3 degree Celsius increase in daytime temperatures is expected.

Weather Prediction for 14-15-16 May

Weather centre updates indicate that the impact of the heatwave will begin in the western districts. From 14 May, maximum temperatures of 44-45 degrees Celsius are expected in the border areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, with a new heatwave likely in some areas. A state-wide heatwave is anticipated from 15 May. A yellow alert has been issued for a heatwave in Barmer and Sri Ganganagar on 15-16 May.

Alert for Light to Moderate Rain with Thunderstorms in Some Areas Today

According to the meteorological department’s alert, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is possible in parts of eastern Rajasthan’s Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bikaner, and Bharatpur divisions on 13 May. Dust storms with speeds of 40-50 KMPH are also possible.

Hail with Rain on Monday

On Monday, parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur, and Kota divisions experienced thunderstorms, dust storms, and light to moderate rain. In Jaipur, rain fell after 7 pm. There were also reports of hail in some parts of Sikar and Ajmer.

News / Jaipur / Rajasthan Weather to Change Again from May 15: IMD's New Prediction

