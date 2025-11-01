Rajasthan weather to take turn as ‘new system’ activates in 48 hours, rain expected on November 1, 2, 3, and 4

IMD Rain Alert: Light showers continue in many districts of Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has predicted that a new weather system will become active after the next 48 hours, on November 3. Due to its influence, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the southeastern parts of Udaipur and Kota divisions for the next 3-4 days.
Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in southern and eastern Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. Jagpura, Banswara recorded the highest rainfall of 57 mm. The depression system that formed in the Arabian Sea in the past few days still persists. Jaipur experienced fog in the morning, and the sun played hide-and-seek throughout the day due to the weather. In the evening, the city was once again enveloped in fog. Dungarpur received 3.5 mm and Fatehpur 1 mm of rain, while Bhilwara and Karauli recorded less than 1 mm of rainfall. Chittorgarh and Dabok experienced drizzle.
The maximum day temperature in Jaipur, Dausa, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Tonk, Alwar, Baran, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Pratapgarh, Pali, Sikar, Kota, Udaipur, Karauli, and Jhunjhunu was recorded below 30 degrees Celsius.
November 1 – Possibility of rain in some parts of Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur Jodhpur divisions.
November 2 – Possibility of rain in some parts of Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions.
November 3 – Possibility of rain in some parts of Kota, Udaipur, and Jodhpur divisions.
November 4 – Possibility of rain in some parts of Kota, Udaipur, and Jodhpur divisions.
