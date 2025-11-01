Rajasthan weather to take turn as ‘new system’ activates in 48 hours, rain expected on November 1, 2, 3, and 4

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in southern and eastern Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. Jagpura, Banswara recorded the highest rainfall of 57 mm. The depression system that formed in the Arabian Sea in the past few days still persists. Jaipur experienced fog in the morning, and the sun played hide-and-seek throughout the day due to the weather. In the evening, the city was once again enveloped in fog. Dungarpur received 3.5 mm and Fatehpur 1 mm of rain, while Bhilwara and Karauli recorded less than 1 mm of rainfall. Chittorgarh and Dabok experienced drizzle.