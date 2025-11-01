Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan weather to take turn as ‘new system’ activates in 48 hours, rain expected on November 1, 2, 3, and 4

Today Weather Update: Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in southern and eastern Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. Jagpura, Banswara received the highest rainfall of 57 mm. The depression system that formed in the Arabian Sea in the past few days still persists.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 01, 2025

IMD Rain Alert: Light showers continue in many districts of Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has predicted that a new weather system will become active after the next 48 hours, on November 3. Due to its influence, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the southeastern parts of Udaipur and Kota divisions for the next 3-4 days.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in southern and eastern Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. Jagpura, Banswara recorded the highest rainfall of 57 mm. The depression system that formed in the Arabian Sea in the past few days still persists. Jaipur experienced fog in the morning, and the sun played hide-and-seek throughout the day due to the weather. In the evening, the city was once again enveloped in fog. Dungarpur received 3.5 mm and Fatehpur 1 mm of rain, while Bhilwara and Karauli recorded less than 1 mm of rainfall. Chittorgarh and Dabok experienced drizzle.

The maximum day temperature in Jaipur, Dausa, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Tonk, Alwar, Baran, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Pratapgarh, Pali, Sikar, Kota, Udaipur, Karauli, and Jhunjhunu was recorded below 30 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecast for November 1-2-3-4

November 1 – Possibility of rain in some parts of Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur Jodhpur divisions.
November 2 – Possibility of rain in some parts of Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions.
November 3 – Possibility of rain in some parts of Kota, Udaipur, and Jodhpur divisions.
November 4 – Possibility of rain in some parts of Kota, Udaipur, and Jodhpur divisions.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Updated on:

01 Nov 2025 09:26 am

Published on:

01 Nov 2025 09:24 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan weather to take turn as ‘new system’ activates in 48 hours, rain expected on November 1, 2, 3, and 4

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan High Court receives bomb threat via email, searches conducted after building evacuation

Rajasthan High Court receives bomb threat
Jaipur

Rajasthan: Big relief for vehicle drivers, FASTag will not be deactivated for non-compliance with KYV

Rajasthan vehicle drivers Big relief Fastag will not be blocked for non-compliance with KYC NHAI revised order
Jaipur

Rajasthan: 700 BEd colleges to shut down! Future of two lakh candidates at risk, here’s why

Rajasthan 700 B.Ed colleges will be closed 200,000 candidates future is at stake Find out why
Jaipur

Rain Threatens 30,000 Weddings in Rajasthan; Showers Expected in These Districts from Nov 1-4, Weather to Change Again from Nov 5

Jaipur

Rajasthan to Trial Second Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Capable of 180 km/h

Vande-Bharat-sleeper-train
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.