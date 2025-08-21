Rajasthan weather today: Orange and yellow alert in 15 districts, heavy rain expected within 90 minutes

Rajasthan Weather Today: The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for four districts of Rajasthan and a yellow alert for eleven districts. According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, light to moderate rain and heavy rain is likely in these 15 districts of Rajasthan within 90 minutes. According to the latest forecast, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, light to moderate rain, and one or two spells of heavy rain at various locations in four districts of Rajasthan—Sawai Madhopur, Tonk , Bundi, and Bhilwara—and surrounding areas. During this time, strong winds are expected to blow at a speed of 30-40 KMPH.
According to the new forecast by the Meteorological Department, a yellow alert for rain has been issued for 11 districts of Rajasthan. There is a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rain at various locations in Dausa, Karauli, Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Pali, Ajmer, and Nagaur districts. Strong winds are also expected to blow at a speed of 20–30 KMPH.
The spell of rain continues in the south-western districts of Rajasthan. On Wednesday, rain occurred in many districts including Jaipur, Baran, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Sirohi, Kota, Jalore, and Jhalawar. The highest rainfall in the state in the last 24 hours was recorded at Loharia in Banswara at 100 millimetres. According to weather experts, similar weather is expected in Rajasthan for the next two days. There is a possibility of increased rainfall in the state from 23 August.
After a long wait, Jaipur experienced a spell of rain on Wednesday evening. This brought relief to people suffering from the humidity and heat. According to the Meteorological Centre, rain occurred in many parts of the city after about 6 pm. Rain fell in areas including Rajapark, JLN Marg, Malviya Nagar, Jawahar Circle, and Tonk Road. The maximum temperature of the day was recorded at 34.4 degrees Celsius. A drop of up to three degrees was recorded in the temperature after the rain.