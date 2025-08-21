Rajasthan weather today: Orange and yellow alert in 15 districts, heavy rain expected within 90 minutes

Rajasthan Weather Today: The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for four districts of Rajasthan and a yellow alert for eleven districts. According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, light to moderate rain and heavy rain is likely in these 15 districts of Rajasthan within 90 minutes. According to the latest forecast, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, light to moderate rain, and one or two spells of heavy rain at various locations in four districts of Rajasthan—Sawai Madhopur, Tonk , Bundi, and Bhilwara—and surrounding areas. During this time, strong winds are expected to blow at a speed of 30-40 KMPH.