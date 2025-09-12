Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather Update: Dry Spell to End, Heavy Rainfall Predicted from 17 September

Rajasthan Rain Alert: Rajasthan is bracing for another spell of rain before the monsoon season officially ends.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 12, 2025

Rajasthan weather alert
Representative Image

Jaipur: Rajasthan is set for another spell of heavy rainfall, starting from 17 September, according to the Meteorological Department. The current monsoon season's rainfall has temporarily subsided in the state.

The weakening of easterly winds and the strengthening of westerly winds have led to drier conditions across the state. The Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather for most parts of the state for the next week. Temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures Rise Under Clear Skies

Wednesday saw dry weather across the state. Clear skies and increased sunshine led to a rise in daytime temperatures in Rajasthan. The highest temperature in the state over the past 24 hours was recorded in Churu at 35.4 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels across the state ranged from 50 to 90 per cent.

Temperature Readings Across Rajasthan

Following Churu, Barmer recorded the second-highest maximum temperature at 34.9 degrees Celsius. Other maximum temperatures recorded were: Jaisalmer (33.6°C), Jodhpur (32.8°C), Phalodi (33.6°C), Bikaner (33.8°C), Sri Ganganagar (34.4°C), Chittorgarh (33.3°C), Udaipur (31.6°C), Kota (32.9°C), Jaipur (34.2°C), Alwar (34°C), Vanasthali (Tonk) (33.8°C), Ajmer (32°C), Bhilwara (32.4°C), and Jhunjhunu (33.3°C).

Six-Day Weather Forecast

With the current rainfall having ceased, westerly winds are expected to dominate in most parts of the state, leading to reduced rainfall activity. Temperatures are likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department predicts dry weather for most parts of the state for the next six days, although light rain is possible in some areas.

New Weather System to Bring Further Changes

The Meteorological Department anticipates a change in weather patterns with the activation of a new weather system. This is expected to bring rainfall to most parts of the state. The Jaipur Meteorological Centre predicts increased rainfall activity, accompanied by thunderstorms, in parts of south-eastern and eastern Rajasthan from 17 September.

