Rajasthan Weather Update: Yellow alert issued for March 29 as entire state braces for dust storms and rain

The weather will not be completely calm on March 30 either. Rain may continue at many places in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Ajmer, and Udaipur divisions, while light to moderate rain is expected in some areas of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions in western Rajasthan. Due to this change, the temperature will drop, and relief from the heat will be experienced. However, incidents of strong winds and lightning can increase the danger. In such a situation, people are advised to exercise caution and keep an eye on weather updates.