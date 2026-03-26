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Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather Update: Yellow alert issued for March 29 as entire state braces for dust storms and rain

Rajasthan Weather Update: A yellow alert has been issued for the entire state of Rajasthan on March 29, signalling a significant change in the weather. There is a possibility of rain across the state accompanied by strong winds, thunderstorms, and gusts of 40–50 km/h.

2 min read

Jaipur

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Patrika Desk

Mar 26, 2026

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Jaipur: A significant change in the weather is being observed in Rajasthan. A yellow alert has been issued for the entire state of Rajasthan on March 29, indicating that on this day, strong winds of approximately 40–50 km per hour, thunderstorms, and rain may occur in all districts of the state. This system will affect the entire state simultaneously, likely impacting daily life.

Yellow Alert for Gusty Winds

The department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on March 29 in Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Beawar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, Kotputli-Behror, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Salumber, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur, Balotra, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Didwana-Kuchaman, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, Phalodi, and Sri Ganganagar.

Rain Likely Here

According to the Meteorological Department, light rain activities with thunderstorms will begin in Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and surrounding districts on March 26 in the afternoon. Although the weather will remain dry in most parts of the state, this is considered the beginning of a change. Its impact will be more visible in eastern Rajasthan from March 27. Rain is expected at many places in Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions, while scattered rain may also occur in Bikaner division.

The weather will become more active on March 28. Rain is expected at several places in Jaipur and Ajmer divisions, while thunderstorms and strong winds are also likely in Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions. March 29 will be the most sensitive day. On this day, a widespread impact of strong winds, lightning, and rain may be observed in many districts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur, and Kota divisions. Considering this, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the entire state.

Relief from Heat

The weather will not be completely calm on March 30 either. Rain may continue at many places in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Ajmer, and Udaipur divisions, while light to moderate rain is expected in some areas of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions in western Rajasthan. Due to this change, the temperature will drop, and relief from the heat will be experienced. However, incidents of strong winds and lightning can increase the danger. In such a situation, people are advised to exercise caution and keep an eye on weather updates.

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Updated on:

26 Mar 2026 03:41 pm

Published on:

26 Mar 2026 03:40 pm

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