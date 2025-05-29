scriptRajasthan women to get major benefits on 31 May, CM Bhajan Lal issues directions | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan women to get major benefits on 31 May, CM Bhajan Lal issues directions

Ahilyabai Birth Anniversary: Rajasthan’s women will receive numerous benefits on 31 May. CM Bhajan Lal has issued directives.

JaipurMay 29, 2025 / 12:56 pm

Patrika Desk

CM Bhajan Lal

Ahilyabai Birth Anniversary: The Rajasthan government will organise a programme dedicated to women’s empowerment on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, will participate in the event to be held at the RIC Auditorium on 31 May.

Guidelines Issued, a Shower of Gifts to Follow

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma issued guidelines in this regard at a meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence on Wednesday. 150 Kalika units will be flagged off at the event. Following this, an amount will be transferred to 32,755 girls under the Ladoo Protsahan Yojana. Furthermore, 16,944 girls will receive ST Pre-Matric scholarships, 152 girls will receive sanitation worker pre-matric scholarships, and 30,000 female students will receive fee reimbursement under the Balika Distance Education Scheme. 6,489 girls will receive the Gargi Award, and 2,000 girls will be given scooters under the Kalibai Bhil Meritorious Student Scooter Scheme.

Who Was Ahilyabai Holkar?

In Indian history, Ahilyabai Holkar, the queen of Malwa, was a valiant woman who left an indelible mark on the pages of history and folklore through her unique governance and foresight. Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar was born on 31 May 1725 in Chondi village, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. When the ruler of Malwa, Malhar Rao Holkar, saw the young Ahilyabai, he chose her as the wife of his son, Khande Rao Holkar. Ahilyabai ruled the Malwa kingdom from 1767 to 1795. During her reign, she presented a vibrant example of women’s empowerment through her intelligence, compassion, and leadership. Ahilyabai passed away on 13 August 1795.

News / Jaipur / Rajasthan women to get major benefits on 31 May, CM Bhajan Lal issues directions

