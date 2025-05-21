Rajasthan’s Geeta Samota Creates History, First CISF Woman to Conquer Mount Everest

Geeta Conquers Mount Everest in Six Months and 27 Days According to CISF officials, Geeta, born into a humble family in Sikar district, had an ambition to do something different since childhood. She started playing hockey during her college days, but an injury ended her sporting career. However, she did not lose heart. She joined the CISF in 2011. Geeta conquered Mount Everest in six months and 27 days.

First Conquest: Mount Santopanth In 2015, Geeta was selected for a six-week basic mountaineering course at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police training institute. Since then, Geeta has also conquered five other challenging peaks: Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, Mount Elbrus in Russia, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Mount Aconcagua in Argentina, and Mount Lobuche in Nepal. Geeta first completed the ascent of Mount Santopanth in Uttarakhand in 2019.