Rajasthan’s Geeta Samota Creates History, First CISF Woman to Conquer Mount Everest

Rajasthan News: Geeta creates history. Geeta Samota, a resident of Chak village in Sikar district, Rajasthan, has become the first woman from the CISF to conquer Mount Everest. Read more about her achievement.

JaipurMay 21, 2025 / 08:39 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan News: Geeta, a daughter of Rajasthan, has created history. Geeta Samota, a resident of Chak village in Sikar district, has conquered Mount Everest, setting a new record. In doing so, she has become the first woman officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to achieve this feat. Geeta is employed as a Sub-Inspector at Udaipur airport.

Geeta Conquers Mount Everest in Six Months and 27 Days

According to CISF officials, Geeta, born into a humble family in Sikar district, had an ambition to do something different since childhood. She started playing hockey during her college days, but an injury ended her sporting career. However, she did not lose heart. She joined the CISF in 2011. Geeta conquered Mount Everest in six months and 27 days.

First Conquest: Mount Santopanth

In 2015, Geeta was selected for a six-week basic mountaineering course at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police training institute. Since then, Geeta has also conquered five other challenging peaks: Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, Mount Elbrus in Russia, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Mount Aconcagua in Argentina, and Mount Lobuche in Nepal. Geeta first completed the ascent of Mount Santopanth in Uttarakhand in 2019.

Rajasthan's Geeta Samota Creates History, First CISF Woman to Conquer Mount Everest

