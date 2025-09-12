Rajasthan's Mammoth Recruitment Exam: 2.5 Million Candidates, 3200 Buses Mobilised

Jaipur. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will conduct the Class IV employee recruitment examination from 19 September. This three-day examination will be the largest examination of the year, with 24.75 lakh candidates participating. The examination will be held in six shifts. The number of unemployed individuals using roadways buses will increase during the examination period, as unemployed candidates will be provided free travel on roadways buses.
Meanwhile, approximately eight lakh unemployed individuals will travel daily on the limited number of roadways buses. Ensuring the safe travel of these candidates during the recruitment examination will be a significant challenge for the roadways department. The roadways department operates only 3200 buses, of which 800 are considered scrap. Approximately 100 buses are out of service daily due to maintenance. However, due to the large number of candidates, all operational buses will be deployed.
Roadways bus drivers are mandated to work eight-hour shifts. A bus typically completes two rounds on a minimum 200-kilometre route. Due to the shortage of buses during the Class IV employee recruitment examination, buses will undertake more than two rounds. Buses will also operate even after night duty hours.
The previous Congress government included public transport buses along with roadways buses to provide free travel to unemployed candidates during recruitment examinations. The government also compensated private public transport bus services. However, the current government is only providing travel on a limited number of roadways buses, leading to overcrowding.
(A large number of candidates will also be appearing from other districts.)