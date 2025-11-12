Rajasthan’s thirst to be quenched by Ram Jal Setu Link Project, 5 major works to be completed at a cost of Rs 14,600 crore

Jaipur: Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat said that the Ram Jal Setu Link Project (Amended Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link) will prove to be a historic and visionary step in Rajasthan. The Ram Jal Setu Link Project will quench the thirst of 17 districts of Rajasthan. Along with this, it will bring social, economic, and environmental development in these districts.