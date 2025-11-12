Rajasthan’s thirst to be quenched by Ram Jal Setu Link Project, 5 major works to be completed at a cost of Rs 14,600 crore

Isarda Dam (File Photo–Patrika)
Jaipur: Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat said that the Ram Jal Setu Link Project (Amended Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link) will prove to be a historic and visionary step in Rajasthan. The Ram Jal Setu Link Project will quench the thirst of 17 districts of Rajasthan. Along with this, it will bring social, economic, and environmental development in these districts.
Minister Rawat reviewed the progress of the project on Tuesday. He directed that a system for real-time monitoring of works be ensured so that progress, quality, and timeliness can be continuously monitored.
In the meeting, five major works were reviewed keeping in mind the drinking water needs of the state. LOAs have been issued for these works.
1. Feeder construction from Isarda to Ramgarh Dam (Jaipur)
2. Feeder from Isarda to Khura Chainpura to Bandh Baretha (Bharatpur)
3. Construction of Morsagar artificial reservoir
4. Feeder construction from Bisalpur to Morsagar
5. Feeder and Brahmani Barrage construction from Khura Chainpura to Jaisamand (Alwar)
The status of works worth approximately ₹9,500 crore, including Ramgarh Barrage, Mahalpura Barrage, Navnera Pump House, Aqueduct on Chambal River, and Mej Anicut, was also discussed in the meeting. Managing Director of RWGCL (ERCP) Ravi Solanki, CGM Rakesh Kumar Gupta, and other officials were present in the meeting.
17 districts of Rajasthan will get water from the Ram Jal Setu Link Project. These include the capital Jaipur, along with Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Karauli, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Deeg, Alwar, Khairthal-Tijara, Kotputli-Behror, Ajmer, Beawar, and Tonk districts.
