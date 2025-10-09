Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

RAS Result: RAS Main Examination 2024 Results Declared, Interview Dates to be Announced Soon

RPSC News: 2461 Candidates Provisionally Qualified for Interview, Commission Provides Information.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 09, 2025

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the list of successful candidates for the interview of the RAS Main Examination 2024. The commission stated that a total of 2461 candidates have been declared provisionally successful for the interview. The detailed list is available on the commission's official website, www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

According to the Commission Secretary, the interview dates and related guidelines will be communicated to the candidates in due course. The commission had issued an advertisement for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Recruitment Examination-2024 on September 2, 2024. A total of 1096 posts (State Services – 428 and Subordinate Services – 668) are to be filled under this recruitment.

The preliminary examination for the recruitment process was conducted on February 2, 2025, and the results were declared on February 20. Following this, successful candidates appeared for the main examination on June 17 and 18. Now, the commission has announced the eligible candidates for the interview stage based on the results of the main examination. Candidates can check their roll numbers on the website.

