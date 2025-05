RBSE 10th Result 2025 Released: Check Details Here

The Rajasthan Board has released the Class 10 results for 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

May 28, 2025

10th Result 2025 Released

RBSE 10th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board 10th class result has been released. Students who appeared in this examination can check their result by visiting the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced the result through a press conference.

Check Result Using These Websites rajshaladarpan.nic.in

rajpsp.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in How to Check 10th Class Result (RBSE 10th Result Steps To Download) First, go to the official website rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Find the Class 10th result link and click on it

Enter your roll number and click on the submit button

Your result will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a printout 12th Class Result Released on 22nd May Earlier, on 22nd May, the board released the 12th class result (RBSE 12th Board Result 2025). This year, the highest passing percentage in the Rajasthan Board 12th class examination was in Arts. This year, the pass percentage for Arts was 97.70%, Science 94.43%, and Commerce 99.07%. rajshaladarpan.nic.inrajpsp.nic.inrajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.inEarlier, on 22nd May, the board released the. This year, the highest passing percentage in the Rajasthan Board 12th class examination was in Arts. This year, the pass percentage for Arts was 97.70%, Science 94.43%, and Commerce 99.07%.