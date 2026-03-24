RBSE 5th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 5 Results Declared, Check Here

Rajasthan Board Class 5 Results
RBSE 5th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the results for Class 5. The results were released by Education Minister Madan Dilawar. Board Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore advised students to check their results on the official website. The pass percentage for Class 5 was 97.01%.
According to the official examination schedule, the Class 5 board examinations were conducted from February 20, 2026, to March 6, 2026. The exams were held from 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM. Examinations for subjects including English, Mathematics, Hindi, Environmental Studies, Science, and Social Science were conducted on different days. After the completion of the exams, the evaluation of answer scripts was carried out swiftly.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has introduced a significant change in the passing policy for Class 5. Previously, all students received automatic promotion to the next class, but this rule has now been abolished. For the year 2026, a minimum of 33% marks in each subject is mandatory; otherwise, students will not be admitted to the next class. However, students who do not achieve the required marks will be given an opportunity to retake the examination within 45 days.
Students can easily check their RBSE Class 5 Result 2026 and download their digital mark sheets by following the steps below:
1- Visit the official website: rajshaladarpan.nic.in
2- On the Shala Darpan website homepage, click on the "RBSE 5th/8th Result 2026" link.
3- Enter your roll number and date of birth.
4- Click on the Submit button, and the result will be displayed on the screen.
5- Be sure to take a printout of the result for future reference.
A grading system is implemented in the Rajasthan Board Class 5 results. Students are awarded grades from A to E based on their performance in the board examinations:
A1 – 91 to 100 per cent
A2 – 81 to 90 per cent
B1 – 71 to 80 percent
B2 – 61 to 70 per cent
C1 – 51 to 60 per cent
C2 – 41 – 50 per cent
D – 33 to 40 per cent
E – Below 33 per cent.
2026 – Approximately 13.68 lakh students participated in the Class 5 examination in 2026.
2025 – 13,30,190 students appeared, with a pass rate of 97.47% (results declared on May 30).
2024 – 14,35,696 students appeared, with a pass rate of 97.06%.
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