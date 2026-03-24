RBSE 5th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 5 Results Declared, Check Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has introduced a significant change in the passing policy for Class 5. Previously, all students received automatic promotion to the next class, but this rule has now been abolished. For the year 2026, a minimum of 33% marks in each subject is mandatory; otherwise, students will not be admitted to the next class. However, students who do not achieve the required marks will be given an opportunity to retake the examination within 45 days.