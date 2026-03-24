24 March 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

RBSE 5th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 5 Results Declared, Check Here

RBSE 5th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's 5th-grade result has been declared. Check the result here.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 24, 2026

Rajasthan Board Class 5 Results Declared

Rajasthan Board Class 5 Results

RBSE 5th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the results for Class 5. The results were released by Education Minister Madan Dilawar. Board Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore advised students to check their results on the official website. The pass percentage for Class 5 was 97.01%.

According to the official examination schedule, the Class 5 board examinations were conducted from February 20, 2026, to March 6, 2026. The exams were held from 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM. Examinations for subjects including English, Mathematics, Hindi, Environmental Studies, Science, and Social Science were conducted on different days. After the completion of the exams, the evaluation of answer scripts was carried out swiftly.

Major Change in Passing Policy for Class 5

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has introduced a significant change in the passing policy for Class 5. Previously, all students received automatic promotion to the next class, but this rule has now been abolished. For the year 2026, a minimum of 33% marks in each subject is mandatory; otherwise, students will not be admitted to the next class. However, students who do not achieve the required marks will be given an opportunity to retake the examination within 45 days.

How to Check Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result 2026

Students can easily check their RBSE Class 5 Result 2026 and download their digital mark sheets by following the steps below:

1- Visit the official website: rajshaladarpan.nic.in

2- On the Shala Darpan website homepage, click on the "RBSE 5th/8th Result 2026" link.

3- Enter your roll number and date of birth.

4- Click on the Submit button, and the result will be displayed on the screen.

5- Be sure to take a printout of the result for future reference.

Grading System in Class 5 Results, Understand the Meaning of A1-B1 or D-E

A grading system is implemented in the Rajasthan Board Class 5 results. Students are awarded grades from A to E based on their performance in the board examinations:

A1 – 91 to 100 per cent

A2 – 81 to 90 per cent

B1 – 71 to 80 percent

B2 – 61 to 70 per cent

C1 – 51 to 60 per cent

C2 – 41 – 50 per cent

D – 33 to 40 per cent

E – Below 33 per cent.

Students Appearing in RBSE Class 5 Examination

2026 – Approximately 13.68 lakh students participated in the Class 5 examination in 2026.

2025 – 13,30,190 students appeared, with a pass rate of 97.47% (results declared on May 30).

2024 – 14,35,696 students appeared, with a pass rate of 97.06%.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Updated on:

24 Mar 2026 03:03 pm

Published on:

24 Mar 2026 02:58 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / RBSE 5th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 5 Results Declared, Check Here

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Alert: Weigh Your Gas Cylinder Before Buying, 2–3 Kg Gas May Be Missing

Rajasthan LPG Cylinder Crisis
Jaipur

Jaipur Signal-Free Road Project: Plan to Make 2 Busy Roads Signal-Free, 17 U-Turns to Be Built

Jaipur Traffic Big Plan
Jaipur

New Jaipur–Rewari Rail Line: Survey Approved for 191-km Track

Jaipur-Rewari New Rail Line
Jaipur

Jaipur Sees Heavy Rainfall; IMD Puts 13 Districts on Double Alert

Orange-Alert
Jaipur

Jaipur Dravyavati River Bridges: Four new culverts to boost connectivity, benefiting 40,000 residents

Jaipur new culvert project
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.