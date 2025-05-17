RBSE Result 2025: Rajasthan Board to Announce 12th Result Soon

The Rajasthan Board is preparing to release the results for all streams of class 12th simultaneously. It is anticipated that the RBSE 12th Result 2025 will be declared by the end of May, encompassing Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. Rajasthan Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma has confirmed that the evaluation of class 12th answer sheets is complete, while the evaluation of class 10th answer sheets is still underway.

Result Release Following Marks Uploading A total of 19,98,509 candidates appeared for the board exams across all classes in 2025. Of these, 8,90,664 students appeared for the class 12th exams, and 10,95,488 students appeared for the class 10th exams. Sources indicate that the uploading of marks for the class 12th results has commenced.

Number of Examinees in Rajasthan Board Higher Secondary – 890664

Secondary – 1095488

Senior Upadhyaya – 3910

Praveshika – 7321

Total Examinees – 1997383

Total Examination Centres – 6188 Approximately 2 million students across the state are eagerly awaiting the Rajasthan Board 2025 results. The Rajasthan Board exams were held from 6th May to 9th May this year. Last year’s results showed a pass percentage of 96.88% for Arts, 98.95% for Commerce, and 97.73% for Science in class 12th.