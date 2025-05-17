RBSE Result 2025: Rajasthan Board to Announce 12th Result Soon

Result Release Following Marks UploadingA total of 19,98,509 candidates appeared for the board exams across all classes in 2025. Of these, 8,90,664 students appeared for the class 12th exams, and 10,95,488 students appeared for the class 10th exams. Sources indicate that the uploading of marks for the class 12th results has commenced.
Number of Examinees in Rajasthan BoardHigher Secondary – 890664
Secondary – 1095488
Senior Upadhyaya – 3910
Praveshika – 7321
Total Examinees – 1997383
Total Examination Centres – 6188 Approximately 2 million students across the state are eagerly awaiting the Rajasthan Board 2025 results. The Rajasthan Board exams were held from 6th May to 9th May this year. Last year’s results showed a pass percentage of 96.88% for Arts, 98.95% for Commerce, and 97.73% for Science in class 12th.
How to Download RBSE Result 2025?Step 1: Visit the official website: https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on Rajasthan Board Exam Result.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and click submit.
Step 4: Your result will be displayed.
Step 5: Print a copy of your result for your records.