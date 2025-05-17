scriptRBSE Result 2025: Rajasthan Board to Announce 12th Result Soon | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Jaipur

RBSE Result 2025: Rajasthan Board to Announce 12th Result Soon

RBSE Result 2025: A total of 19,98,509 candidates appeared for the Rajasthan Board Exams across all classes in 2025. Of these, 8,90,664 students appeared for the Class 12 examination.

JaipurMay 17, 2025 / 03:43 pm

Patrika Desk

RBSE Result 2025

राजस्थान बोर्ड 2025 रिजल्ट जल्द ही घोषित हो सकता है। (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) ।

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the class 12th results anytime soon. Students can download their results using their roll numbers on the board’s official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The class 12th results will be released first, followed by the class 10th results.
The Rajasthan Board is preparing to release the results for all streams of class 12th simultaneously. It is anticipated that the RBSE 12th Result 2025 will be declared by the end of May, encompassing Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. Rajasthan Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma has confirmed that the evaluation of class 12th answer sheets is complete, while the evaluation of class 10th answer sheets is still underway.

Result Release Following Marks Uploading

A total of 19,98,509 candidates appeared for the board exams across all classes in 2025. Of these, 8,90,664 students appeared for the class 12th exams, and 10,95,488 students appeared for the class 10th exams. Sources indicate that the uploading of marks for the class 12th results has commenced.

Number of Examinees in Rajasthan Board

Higher Secondary – 890664
Secondary – 1095488
Senior Upadhyaya – 3910
Praveshika – 7321
Total Examinees – 1997383
Total Examination Centres – 6188

Approximately 2 million students across the state are eagerly awaiting the Rajasthan Board 2025 results. The Rajasthan Board exams were held from 6th May to 9th May this year. Last year’s results showed a pass percentage of 96.88% for Arts, 98.95% for Commerce, and 97.73% for Science in class 12th.

How to Download RBSE Result 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website: https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on Rajasthan Board Exam Result.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and click submit.
Step 4: Your result will be displayed.
Step 5: Print a copy of your result for your records.

News / Jaipur / RBSE Result 2025: Rajasthan Board to Announce 12th Result Soon

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

National News

Operation Sindoor: Pakistan PM admits damage, reveals where India struck

2 hours ago

Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Intensifies, Temperatures Soar Above 43°C in Several Districts

Jaipur

Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Intensifies, Temperatures Soar Above 43°C in Several Districts

2 hours ago

MP electricity prices double those in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, consumers frustrated

Bhopal

MP electricity prices double those in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, consumers frustrated

2 hours ago

Neeraj Chopra creates history in Doha Diamond League with first 90-metre javelin throw

Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra creates history in Doha Diamond League with first 90-metre javelin throw

47 minutes ago

Latest Jaipur

Jaipur Hit and Run: Four Young Men Run Over By Speeding Car

News

Jaipur Hit and Run: Four Young Men Run Over By Speeding Car

in 3 hours

Rajasthan: Storm and Rain Warning for Nine Districts, Heatwave Alert for Four

News

Rajasthan: Storm and Rain Warning for Nine Districts, Heatwave Alert for Four

3 minutes ago

Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Intensifies, Temperatures Soar Above 43°C in Several Districts

News

Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Intensifies, Temperatures Soar Above 43°C in Several Districts

2 hours ago

Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’

News

Indian Army Launches ‘Operation KELLER’ Following ‘Operation SINDOOR’

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.