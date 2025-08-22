Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

RGHS: Cashless Treatment Suspended from August 25

RGHS: Major Update. Cashless Treatment to Stop from August 25th. Find out what the issue is.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 22, 2025

RGHS Big Update 25 August cashless treatment stopped Know why
File Picture : Patrika

RGHS Major Update: Cashless Treatment Suspended from 25 August. The Rajasthan Alliance of All Hospital Associations has announced a boycott of cashless treatment services under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) from 25 August. The association comprises approximately 700 private hospitals and 4200 pharmacies across the state. Notably, a previous announcement had been made to boycott cashless treatment under this scheme from 20 August.

Difficulties for Government Employees

Private hospital owners have warned the government that RGHS facilities will be suspended from 25 August. This announcement may cause difficulties for government employees.

Facing Numerous Problems

The Rajasthan Alliance of All Hospital Associations has warned that services under RGHS, including IPD, OPD, and medications, will be suspended from 25 August. The association explained that delays in payments under RGHS and unwarranted deductions from bills have severely affected private hospitals and pharmacy store operators.

No Response, Association Distressed – Association

The Rajasthan Alliance of All Hospital Associations stated that the issue has been brought to the government's attention multiple times, but without any response. This has forced them to take this step. All services under RGHS will be suspended from 25 August.

