RGHS Scheme: Health Department Issues Notices to 50 Hospitals, Warns of Strict Action

Notice to 50 Private Hospitals Over Low Urology Bookings: The Medical and Health Department has issued notices to 50 private hospitals for low booking of urology treatments under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS).
This action follows a news report published in Rajasthan Patrika on Tuesday. The hospitals will face removal from the scheme if they fail to provide satisfactory reasons for the low booking numbers.
It is noteworthy that urology OPD, IPD, and surgeries under the RGHS scheme have been suspended in private hospitals since 16 August, following a call by the Royal Urology Society and the Jaipur Urology Society.
The department's principal secretary, Gayatri Rathore, stated that decisions regarding payments, package rates, and other issues have been made and necessary actions taken from time to time. However, if any hospital hesitates to provide treatment without a valid reason, action will be taken as per the rules.
Harjilal Atal, Chief Executive Officer of the Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency, explained that many hospitals are still providing urology treatment. He stated that the urology package rates in the RGHS scheme are in line with CGHS rates; therefore, refusing treatment based on package rates is not justifiable.
The CEO added that any stakeholder can discuss any issue related to the scheme by visiting the office, but refusing treatment to beneficiaries as per the scheme's provisions is not appropriate. Strict action will be taken against hospitals that hesitate to provide treatment.
Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy
Rajasthan Ayushman: ₹30000
RGHS: ₹20700
Madhya Pradesh Ayushman: ₹50000
Madhya Pradesh Government: ₹50000
Uttar Pradesh Ayushman: ₹56300
Uttar Pradesh Government: ₹56300
Haryana Ayushman: ₹53000
Haryana Government: ₹65000
Rajasthan Ayushman: ₹30400
RGHS: ₹21850
Madhya Pradesh Ayushman: ₹49300
Madhya Pradesh Government: ₹49300
Uttar Pradesh Ayushman: ₹52100
Uttar Pradesh Government: ₹52100
Haryana Ayushman: ₹50000
Haryana Government: ₹90000
(The difference in rates for 5 other urology-related treatment packages has also been released)