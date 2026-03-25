25 March 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

RGHS Scheme: Cashless OPD Medicines Halted at Private Hospitals in Rajasthan, Major Blow to 5 Million Beneficiaries and Pensioners

RGHS Scheme: The RGHS scheme in Rajasthan is once again in crisis. Hospitals and pharmacies in Jaipur have announced a halt to cashless medicine distribution from March 25.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 25, 2026

RGHS Scheme in Rajasthan

RGHS Scheme in Rajasthan: Jaipur: Rajasthan's ambitious RGHS Scheme is once again in crisis. Hospitals and pharmacy operators have announced the temporary suspension of cashless medicine distribution in OPDs from March 25.

It is estimated that this will directly affect approximately 50 lakh beneficiaries, pensioners, and patients with serious illnesses. According to the Rajasthan Alliance of Hospital Associations (RAHA), payments worth crores to hospitals and pharmacy units have been pending for the past eight to nine months.

The situation is such that medicine suppliers have started halting supplies on credit, making it difficult to continue the cashless facility.

Lack of Coordination Between Government and Administration Exposed

According to sources, a lack of coordination regarding payments has surfaced between the Medical and Finance departments. Hospital operators state that officials are not providing clear answers and the scheme is not being prioritised. RAHA has demanded the prompt release of pending payments and the implementation of a time-bound system to ensure smooth services.

Hospitals Had Issued a Warning

The Rajasthan Alliance of Hospital Associations (RAHA), a group of hospitals and pharmacy organisations associated with the RGHS scheme, had alleged that their payments have been pending for the past 8 to 9 months. Due to this, they had warned that the cashless medicine facility in OPD pharmacies operating under the scheme in Jaipur might be temporarily suspended from March 25.

Who Will Be Affected?

The decision will most significantly impact patients who are regularly dependent on medicines. Pensioners, in particular, who benefit from free or cashless medicines under this scheme, may face the most significant difficulties. With the suspension of medicine facilities, they might have to bear the expenses out of their own pockets.

Is This a Forced Decision?

RAHA has clarified that this step is being taken out of compulsion, not as a form of protest. They stated that despite repeated requests, payments have not been made, leading to increasing financial pressure on hospitals and pharmacy units.

This Was the Demand Made to the Government

The organisation had urged the state government to expedite the resolution of pending payments and implement a time-bound payment system. They asserted that if timely payments were ensured, the scheme could be run smoothly again, and patients would not face any inconvenience.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Updated on:

25 Mar 2026 08:20 am

Published on:

25 Mar 2026 08:19 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / RGHS Scheme: Cashless OPD Medicines Halted at Private Hospitals in Rajasthan, Major Blow to 5 Million Beneficiaries and Pensioners

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

RBSE 5th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 5 Results Declared, Check Here

Rajasthan Board Class 5 Results Declared
Jaipur

Alert: Weigh Your Gas Cylinder Before Buying, 2–3 Kg Gas May Be Missing

Rajasthan LPG Cylinder Crisis
Jaipur

Jaipur Signal-Free Road Project: Plan to Make 2 Busy Roads Signal-Free, 17 U-Turns to Be Built

Jaipur Traffic Big Plan
Jaipur

New Jaipur–Rewari Rail Line: Survey Approved for 191-km Track

Jaipur-Rewari New Rail Line
Jaipur

Jaipur Sees Heavy Rainfall; IMD Puts 13 Districts on Double Alert

Orange-Alert
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.