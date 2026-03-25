RGHS Scheme: Cashless OPD Medicines Halted at Private Hospitals in Rajasthan, Major Blow to 5 Million Beneficiaries and Pensioners

RGHS Scheme in Rajasthan: Jaipur: Rajasthan's ambitious RGHS Scheme is once again in crisis. Hospitals and pharmacy operators have announced the temporary suspension of cashless medicine distribution in OPDs from March 25.
It is estimated that this will directly affect approximately 50 lakh beneficiaries, pensioners, and patients with serious illnesses. According to the Rajasthan Alliance of Hospital Associations (RAHA), payments worth crores to hospitals and pharmacy units have been pending for the past eight to nine months.
The situation is such that medicine suppliers have started halting supplies on credit, making it difficult to continue the cashless facility.
According to sources, a lack of coordination regarding payments has surfaced between the Medical and Finance departments. Hospital operators state that officials are not providing clear answers and the scheme is not being prioritised. RAHA has demanded the prompt release of pending payments and the implementation of a time-bound system to ensure smooth services.
The Rajasthan Alliance of Hospital Associations (RAHA), a group of hospitals and pharmacy organisations associated with the RGHS scheme, had alleged that their payments have been pending for the past 8 to 9 months. Due to this, they had warned that the cashless medicine facility in OPD pharmacies operating under the scheme in Jaipur might be temporarily suspended from March 25.
The decision will most significantly impact patients who are regularly dependent on medicines. Pensioners, in particular, who benefit from free or cashless medicines under this scheme, may face the most significant difficulties. With the suspension of medicine facilities, they might have to bear the expenses out of their own pockets.
RAHA has clarified that this step is being taken out of compulsion, not as a form of protest. They stated that despite repeated requests, payments have not been made, leading to increasing financial pressure on hospitals and pharmacy units.
The organisation had urged the state government to expedite the resolution of pending payments and implement a time-bound payment system. They asserted that if timely payments were ensured, the scheme could be run smoothly again, and patients would not face any inconvenience.
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