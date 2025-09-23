RGHS Scheme: Urology Treatment Halted in Rajasthan Private Hospitals

Jaipur: Elderly patients across the state are facing difficulties accessing urology treatment. Following a call by the Royal Urology Society and the Jaipur Urology Society, urology OPDs, IPDs, and surgeries under the RGHS scheme in private hospitals have been suspended since 16 August. This is forcing elderly pensioners requiring urological treatment to bear the costs themselves.
Urology doctors' organisation officials claim that even after 37 days of the boycott, the Medical and Health Department officials have not invited them for talks. The organisations state that urological surgeries involve numerous expenses, including room charges, anaesthesia, medicines, tests, implants, machinery, and manpower.
Currently, the fixed packages cover only one-third or one-fourth of the actual hospital expenses. With such low packages, surgeries using modern technology are not feasible. Doctors often have to bear some of the costs themselves.
A retired pensioner from the Jal Department reported that his treatment has been ongoing for a long time, and private hospitals have stopped treatment under RGHS for some time. He is now having to pay for his treatment out of pocket. Approximately ₹100,000 of his previous RGHS claims remain unreimbursed.
Patients and their families are now caught between long queues at government hospitals or having to pay out of pocket at private hospitals. The elderly population is particularly affected. Urologists say that the government has been repeatedly urged to revise the package rates, but neither a committee has been formed nor have their demands been addressed.
The urology treatment rates are in line with CGHS and are reasonable. These packages are comparable to those of EGHS, Railways, and other schemes. If hospitals have problems, they can always come and discuss them. If hospitals refuse treatment, action will be taken.
-Shaheen Ali Khan, Project Officer, RGHS
We informed the government with a notice upon starting the boycott. A public notice was also issued, but the Medical Department has not yet invited us for talks. There are concerns regarding the packages.
-Devendra Sharma, President, Jaipur Urology Society