Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

RGHS Scheme: Urology Treatment Halted in Rajasthan Private Hospitals

Rajasthan News: Access to urology treatment has become difficult for elderly patients across the state. Find out why.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

RGHS-Scheme-1
RGHS scheme (File photo - Patrika)

Jaipur: Elderly patients across the state are facing difficulties accessing urology treatment. Following a call by the Royal Urology Society and the Jaipur Urology Society, urology OPDs, IPDs, and surgeries under the RGHS scheme in private hospitals have been suspended since 16 August. This is forcing elderly pensioners requiring urological treatment to bear the costs themselves.

Urology doctors' organisation officials claim that even after 37 days of the boycott, the Medical and Health Department officials have not invited them for talks. The organisations state that urological surgeries involve numerous expenses, including room charges, anaesthesia, medicines, tests, implants, machinery, and manpower.

Currently, the fixed packages cover only one-third or one-fourth of the actual hospital expenses. With such low packages, surgeries using modern technology are not feasible. Doctors often have to bear some of the costs themselves.

Previous Payments Unreimbursed

A retired pensioner from the Jal Department reported that his treatment has been ongoing for a long time, and private hospitals have stopped treatment under RGHS for some time. He is now having to pay for his treatment out of pocket. Approximately ₹100,000 of his previous RGHS claims remain unreimbursed.

No Committee Formed, Demands Unheard

Patients and their families are now caught between long queues at government hospitals or having to pay out of pocket at private hospitals. The elderly population is particularly affected. Urologists say that the government has been repeatedly urged to revise the package rates, but neither a committee has been formed nor have their demands been addressed.

Cannot Refuse Treatment; Action Will Be Taken

The urology treatment rates are in line with CGHS and are reasonable. These packages are comparable to those of EGHS, Railways, and other schemes. If hospitals have problems, they can always come and discuss them. If hospitals refuse treatment, action will be taken.
-Shaheen Ali Khan, Project Officer, RGHS

Not Invited for Talks Yet

We informed the government with a notice upon starting the boycott. A public notice was also issued, but the Medical Department has not yet invited us for talks. There are concerns regarding the packages.
-Devendra Sharma, President, Jaipur Urology Society

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 10:31 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / RGHS Scheme: Urology Treatment Halted in Rajasthan Private Hospitals
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.