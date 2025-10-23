RIICO: Modern Complex Ready in Rajasthan, Online Applications to Begin October 24, Know Available Facilities

Good news for small entrepreneurs in Rajasthan. Now they will not need large land or heavy capital to start an industry. The state's first 'Plug and Play' concept has now become a reality. This state-of-the-art factory complex, located in Sitapura, Jaipur, will provide entrepreneurs with a ready-to-move space where they can start their business from day one without any extra effort.
Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) has developed this modern complex in an area of approximately 4167 square meters at a cost of about 25 crore rupees. The aim of this facility is to specifically benefit small industries whose annual turnover does not exceed 5 crore rupees. Each floor in the complex has been designed in a modular way, allowing entrepreneurs to adjust the space according to their needs.
The online application process for this project will commence on October 24. Entrepreneurs can apply to avail this facility. To make this project successful, a grant of 10.23 crore rupees has been approved under the Government of India's MSE-CDP (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) scheme.
