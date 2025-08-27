Shekhawati's Yamuna Water Project Pipeline Construction Begins

- Rajasthan's share of water will be taken from the Yamuna river basin in Haryana.

- This scheme can prove to be a game-changer in tackling the drinking water crisis and drought in the rural areas of Churu, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu.

- State-of-the-art pumping stations and a digital monitoring system will be installed in the pipeline network to minimise water loss.

- After the DPR is finalised, there is also the possibility of obtaining financial assistance from the Centre.