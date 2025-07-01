scriptShocking Revelation: Diarrhoea Major Killer of Children Under Five, Government Ramps Up Action | Latest News | Patrika News
Shocking Revelation: Diarrhoea Major Killer of Children Under Five, Government Ramps Up Action

Diarrhoea Prevention: A report reveals that 4.1% of deaths in children under five are linked to diarrhoea-related complications, highlighting diarrhoea as a significant threat to young children and a major contributor to childhood mortality.

JaipurJul 01, 2025 / 02:54 pm

Patrika Desk

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar launches state-level Stop Diarrhoea campaign at his official residence in Jaipur on Tuesday. Photo – Patrika.

Stop Diarrhoea Campaign: Every year, lakhs of young children lose their lives to diseases that can be prevented with timely intervention. According to the Medical and Health Department, approximately 4.1% of total deaths in children under five are due to diarrhoea and its complications. This statistic is not only alarming but also highlights serious shortcomings in our healthcare system and awareness campaigns. These deaths are preventable through measures such as sanitation, clean water, and timely treatment. All that is needed is vigilance and awareness.

State-Level Launch of the Stop Diarrhoea Campaign

On Tuesday, the Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar launched the state-level Stop Diarrhoea campaign at his official residence in Jaipur. He stated that approximately 4.1% of deaths in children under five are due to diarrhoea complications, and this campaign is a crucial initiative to prevent them.
Under the campaign, children will receive ORS packets and zinc tablets. This will be done through Asha workers visiting homes. ORS-Zinc corners will also be established in Anganwadi centres and medical institutions.

Activities based on the theme “Diarrhoea prevention, cleanliness and ORS – keep your attention” will be conducted. Departments such as Women and Child Development, Education, Water Supply, and Urban and Rural Development have also been included for better implementation of the campaign.
Dr. Amit Yadav, Director of the National Health Mission, informed that instructions have been issued to District Collectors and CMOs for the smooth operation of the campaign. The aim of the campaign is to prioritise prevention through awareness along with treatment, so that every child remains safe.

