Shocking Revelation: Diarrhoea Major Killer of Children Under Five, Government Ramps Up Action

State-Level Launch of the Stop Diarrhoea Campaign On Tuesday, the Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar launched the state-level Stop Diarrhoea campaign at his official residence in Jaipur. He stated that approximately 4.1% of deaths in children under five are due to diarrhoea complications, and this campaign is a crucial initiative to prevent them.

Under the campaign, children will receive ORS packets and zinc tablets. This will be done through Asha workers visiting homes. ORS-Zinc corners will also be established in Anganwadi centres and medical institutions. Activities based on the theme “Diarrhoea prevention, cleanliness and ORS – keep your attention” will be conducted. Departments such as Women and Child Development, Education, Water Supply, and Urban and Rural Development have also been included for better implementation of the campaign.

Dr. Amit Yadav, Director of the National Health Mission, informed that instructions have been issued to District Collectors and CMOs for the smooth operation of the campaign. The aim of the campaign is to prioritise prevention through awareness along with treatment, so that every child remains safe.