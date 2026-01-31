Silver Crash: Silver prices drop by ₹1,28,000 in a single day

US President Donald Trump has nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve, replacing Jerome Powell. Consequently, the US dollar strengthened, and gold and silver prices fell. However, the fluctuations in silver prices have affected the business of jewellers. The Union Budget is to be presented on February 1. It is believed that efforts will be made to provide some relief to traders. The day after the budget, silver prices may see another surge. It is speculated that prices will rise again after the budget.

-Hanuman Lal Soni, Jeweller, Jalore