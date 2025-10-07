SMS Hospital Fire: A Look at Other States After Jaipur Incident, Fire Safety Fails and Emergency Exits Missing

The scene at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur after the accident. (Photo Patrika)
SMS Hospital Fire: Following a fire incident at the Trauma Centre of Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur on Sunday night, a Patrika team investigated the arrangements in major hospitals across other states on Monday, revealing largely similar negligence. In most districts of Rajasthan, including Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Ajmer, Udaipur, Sri Ganganagar, Barmer, Bhilwara, Sikar, Bundi, Chittorgarh, and Alwar, the firefighting systems are either dilapidated or merely for show. Many hospitals do not even possess fire NOCs (No Objection Certificates).
The state of fire safety in government hospitals in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, is a cause for concern. Most hospitals lack adequate fire-fighting arrangements. Regular inspections of fire-fighting systems are not being conducted at Hamidia, the state's largest hospital, JP District Hospital, and Kamala Nehru Hospital. Fire extinguishers are not being refilled within the stipulated time. Fire safety audit reports and inspection lists are also missing from many hospitals.
Although the fire system at the new Trauma Centre of Ambedkar Hospital in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, was repaired after a fire incident last November, it is still insufficient. Most hospitals in the state also lack exit doors in ICUs, NICUs, and PICUs to handle emergencies. Many private hospitals have dilapidated fire systems. They have not even conducted fire audits.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending