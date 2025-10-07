Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

SMS Hospital Fire: A Look at Other States After Jaipur Incident, Fire Safety Fails and Emergency Exits Missing

SMS Hospital Fire: Following the fire incident at the Trauma Centre of Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur on Sunday night, a Patrika team investigated the arrangements at major hospitals in other states on Monday, revealing similar negligence across the board.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Oct 07, 2025

SMS Jaipur incident Jaipur other states at a glance fire safety fails emergency exits are absent

The scene at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur after the accident. (Photo Patrika)

SMS Hospital Fire: Following a fire incident at the Trauma Centre of Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur on Sunday night, a Patrika team investigated the arrangements in major hospitals across other states on Monday, revealing largely similar negligence. In most districts of Rajasthan, including Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Ajmer, Udaipur, Sri Ganganagar, Barmer, Bhilwara, Sikar, Bundi, Chittorgarh, and Alwar, the firefighting systems are either dilapidated or merely for show. Many hospitals do not even possess fire NOCs (No Objection Certificates).

Madhya Pradesh: Fire Safety Arrangements Incomplete

The state of fire safety in government hospitals in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, is a cause for concern. Most hospitals lack adequate fire-fighting arrangements. Regular inspections of fire-fighting systems are not being conducted at Hamidia, the state's largest hospital, JP District Hospital, and Kamala Nehru Hospital. Fire extinguishers are not being refilled within the stipulated time. Fire safety audit reports and inspection lists are also missing from many hospitals.

Chhattisgarh: No Fire Audit

Although the fire system at the new Trauma Centre of Ambedkar Hospital in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, was repaired after a fire incident last November, it is still insufficient. Most hospitals in the state also lack exit doors in ICUs, NICUs, and PICUs to handle emergencies. Many private hospitals have dilapidated fire systems. They have not even conducted fire audits.

Published on:

07 Oct 2025 09:17 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / SMS Hospital Fire: A Look at Other States After Jaipur Incident, Fire Safety Fails and Emergency Exits Missing

