Jaipur

SMS Hospital Fire: ICU In-charge Reveals How Fire Broke Out in Trauma Centre ICU

SMS Hospital Fire: A fire broke out in the ICU on the second floor of the Trauma Centre at Sawai Mansingh Hospital Jaipur (SMS Hospital) late on Sunday night.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

How did Fire Break out in Jaipur SMS Hospital Trauma Centre ICU in-charge reveals

Tragic scene of fire in the ICU of the trauma centre at SMS Hospital, Jaipur. (Patrika photo)

SMS Hospital Fire: A fire broke out in the ICU on the second floor of the Trauma Centre at Sawai Mansingh Hospital, Jaipur, late on Sunday night at 11:30 PM. The fire was so intense that 8 critically ill patients died within a short period. Among the deceased are two women and four male patients. Some patients admitted to the ICU stated that they had informed the staff and ward boys present in the ICU much earlier when the smoke started rising. Now the question is, how did the fire start in the SMS Hospital? Revealing this, ICU In-charge Deendayal said that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

ICU In-Charge Says, Fire Caused by Short Circuit

ICU In-charge Deendayal stated that smoke started emanating from the electrical wires around 11:30 PM. A few moments later, flames erupted with sparks. Seeing the flames, the relatives of the patients started screaming. At the time of the incident, 11 patients were admitted to the ICU due to head injuries. Some patients were on ventilators, while others were on oxygen support. It took about 20 to 30 minutes to evacuate all the patients.

Inadequate Firefighting Equipment in the Hospital

ICU In-charge Deendayal mentioned that the windows and doors of the hospital ward were broken to control the fire. Efforts were being made to douse the flames. Due to the lack of adequate firefighting equipment in the hospital, the fire gradually became severe.

Deaths Due to Burns and Suffocation - Principal Dr. Deepak Maheshwari

Principal of SMS College, Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, stated that the fire was intense, and six people died due to burns and suffocation. The hospital administration, with the help of relatives, managed to safely evacuate several patients with great difficulty. The patients' beds were placed on the road outside the hospital. The fear of fire was more evident in the patients' eyes than their illnesses.

Published on:

06 Oct 2025 09:27 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / SMS Hospital Fire: ICU In-charge Reveals How Fire Broke Out in Trauma Centre ICU

Jaipur

Rajasthan

