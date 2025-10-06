SMS Hospital Fire: ICU In-charge Reveals How Fire Broke Out in Trauma Centre ICU

SMS Hospital Fire: A fire broke out in the ICU on the second floor of the Trauma Centre at Sawai Mansingh Hospital, Jaipur, late on Sunday night at 11:30 PM. The fire was so intense that 8 critically ill patients died within a short period. Among the deceased are two women and four male patients. Some patients admitted to the ICU stated that they had informed the staff and ward boys present in the ICU much earlier when the smoke started rising. Now the question is, how did the fire start in the SMS Hospital? Revealing this, ICU In-charge Deendayal said that the fire was caused by a short circuit.