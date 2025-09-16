Son Murders Mother After Argument Over Gas Cylinder Change in Jaipur

Lakshman Singh, originally from Khedi Kulwana, Mahendragarh, Haryana, retired from the army ten years ago and settled in Jaipur. Around 9 am on Monday, an argument broke out between mother and son due to an empty gas cylinder. In a fit of rage, the accused, Naveen, attacked his mother with sticks and fists. Santosh sustained severe injuries to her head and face, and blood started flowing from her ear. Her husband and daughters tried to save her, but the accused continued the assault until she lost consciousness.