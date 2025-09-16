Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Son Murders Mother After Argument Over Gas Cylinder Change in Jaipur

Murder Case: Accused Naveen (नवीन) angrily attacked his mother with sticks and fists. Santosh (संतोष) sustained serious injuries to her head and face, and blood started coming from her ear.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

Crime
Representative Image

Son Brutally Kills Mother: In Jaipur's Kardhani area, Rajasthan, a son brutally beat his 51-year-old mother to death on Monday morning over a dispute about changing a gas cylinder. The police arrived at the scene and took the accused into custody. The injured Santosh was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

DCP (West) Hanuman Prasad Meena stated that the incident occurred in Arun Vihar, located on Shekhawat Marg. The deceased, Santosh, lived with her husband Lakshman Singh, son Naveen, and two daughters.

Lakshman Singh, originally from Khedi Kulwana, Mahendragarh, Haryana, retired from the army ten years ago and settled in Jaipur. Around 9 am on Monday, an argument broke out between mother and son due to an empty gas cylinder. In a fit of rage, the accused, Naveen, attacked his mother with sticks and fists. Santosh sustained severe injuries to her head and face, and blood started flowing from her ear. Her husband and daughters tried to save her, but the accused continued the assault until she lost consciousness.

Addiction, Aggressive Nature… Wife Left Him

The DCP reported that the accused is addicted to drugs. Naveen married in 2020. His wife left him a few months after the marriage due to his drug addiction and aggressive behaviour.

She had filed a dowry harassment case against Naveen in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Since then, the accused had been living separately from his parents and siblings.

Brother-in-law Files Police Report

After the post-mortem, the body was taken to Haryana by the family. The deceased's brother-in-law, Ompal Singh, filed a police report. Lakshman Singh, after retiring from the army, is currently employed with the Delhi Police and was on leave in Jaipur.

16 Sept 2025 08:15 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Son Murders Mother After Argument Over Gas Cylinder Change in Jaipur
