Sriganganagar Sizzles as India's Hottest City Amidst Heatwave

All-time High Temperature of 49.1 Degrees in Ten Years According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature recorded in Sriganganagar on June 1st, 2018, was 49.1 degrees Celsius. In 2019, the city also recorded a maximum temperature of 49.0 degrees Celsius. For the second time in the last four years, on June 8th, the city recorded its highest maximum temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the district’s maximum temperature was recorded at 47.3 degrees Celsius.

Scorching Heat in Other Cities According to the Meteorological Department, besides Sriganganagar, Bikaner recorded 45.8, Churu 45.6, Phalodi 45.2, Jaisalmer 45.3, and Kota 45.4 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature on Monday. People were distressed by the clear skies and scorching sun, and the streets were deserted in the afternoon. Even after sunset, people were troubled by the hot gusts of wind.

Heatwave Alert in Sriganganagar Until June 13th The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for a heatwave and a record increase in mercury in Sriganganagar district until June 13th. During this period, the maximum temperature in the district is expected to be between 46 and 47 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave Until June 12th in These Cities The Meteorological Department has predicted a heatwave and a record increase in temperature in Hanumangarh, Churu, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner until June 12th. A heatwave and maximum temperatures up to 45 degrees Celsius are also expected in Jaipur and Kota. The Meteorological Department has predicted a heatwave and a record increase in temperature in Hanumangarh, Churu, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner until June 12th. A heatwave and maximum temperatures up to 45 degrees Celsius are also expected in Jaipur and Kota.