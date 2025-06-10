Sriganganagar Sizzles as India's Hottest City Amidst Heatwave
On Monday, Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan was the hottest place in India due to a heatwave. Six districts in the state experienced temperatures around 45 degrees Celsius, with the intense heat feeling like a “rain of fire” from the sky. The scorching heat has created an unspoken curfew-like situation in cities, with streets deserted during the afternoon.
Sriganganagar in Rajasthan was the hottest place in India on Monday due to a heatwave. Six districts in the state recorded temperatures around 45 degrees Celsius due to the scorching heat. The intense heat led to an unofficial curfew-like situation in cities, with streets deserted during the day. Two deaths were reported in Kota due to heatstroke in the last 24 hours. The Meteorological Department has warned of a severe heatwave in five cities of the state until June 12th, with a record increase in maximum temperatures.
All-time High Temperature of 49.1 Degrees in Ten Years
According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature recorded in Sriganganagar on June 1st, 2018, was 49.1 degrees Celsius. In 2019, the city also recorded a maximum temperature of 49.0 degrees Celsius. For the second time in the last four years, on June 8th, the city recorded its highest maximum temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the district’s maximum temperature was recorded at 47.3 degrees Celsius.
Scorching Heat in Other Cities
According to the Meteorological Department, besides Sriganganagar, Bikaner recorded 45.8, Churu 45.6, Phalodi 45.2, Jaisalmer 45.3, and Kota 45.4 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature on Monday. People were distressed by the clear skies and scorching sun, and the streets were deserted in the afternoon. Even after sunset, people were troubled by the hot gusts of wind.
Heatwave Alert in Sriganganagar Until June 13th
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for a heatwave and a record increase in mercury in Sriganganagar district until June 13th. During this period, the maximum temperature in the district is expected to be between 46 and 47 degrees Celsius.
Heatwave Until June 12th in These Cities
The Meteorological Department has predicted a heatwave and a record increase in temperature in Hanumangarh, Churu, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner until June 12th. A heatwave and maximum temperatures up to 45 degrees Celsius are also expected in Jaipur and Kota.
Partial Relief from Heat Possible After Two Days
According to meteorologists, a cyclonic circulation system is likely to become active soon in the northwestern parts of Rajasthan. Another cyclonic circulation is also present over neighbouring Haryana. Therefore, cloud movement is expected to begin in most parts of Rajasthan, except for a few districts, and light showers are possible in some areas.
News / Jaipur / Sriganganagar Sizzles as India's Hottest City Amidst Heatwave