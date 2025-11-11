Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Startup Mahakumbh to be Held in Jaipur, Government to Provide Up to Rs 5 Crore Aid to Selected Youth

Rajasthan Good News: The Startup Mahakumbh will be organised in Jaipur in January-February, which will include young innovators, unicorn startups, and global experts from India and abroad. The government will provide financial assistance of up to ₹5 crore to the selected youths.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Nov 11, 2025

Startup Mahakumbh: Jaipur is set to become a major centre for innovation and entrepreneurship. A Startup Mahakumbh will be organised here, which will feature young innovators, unicorn startups, and global experts from India and abroad.

Preparations are underway to hold this event in January-February. The aim of this Mahakumbh is to provide a significant platform for the innovative and startup ideas of young people. During the event, an 'Innovation Challenge' will be held, in which selected youths will be provided with assistance of up to five crore rupees by the government.

The state government plans to make Jaipur a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship through this event. New opportunities for investment, training, and mentorship will also be created under this initiative. Planning for this event has been expedited.

Opportunities for Youth

In the programme, experts from India and abroad will explain to the youth how economic development is possible through startups and how innovation can be used for social good. There are a large number of young people in the state who have ideas but lack the right platform. This event will prove to be a great opportunity for such youths.

Unicorns and Industry Leaders to Participate: Prominent unicorn startups, entrepreneurs, etc., will participate in the Startup Mahakumbh. They will share their experiences and guide the youth. Discussions will also be held on government-industry collaboration to strengthen the startup ecosystem.

11 Nov 2025 08:32 am

Rajasthan / Jaipur / Startup Mahakumbh to be Held in Jaipur, Government to Provide Up to Rs 5 Crore Aid to Selected Youth

