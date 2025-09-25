Thousands of High-Tech Cameras to Monitor State and National Highways in Rajasthan

With the assistance of the police, the Transport Department has identified locations for camera installation based on the classification of high-risk corridors, high-density corridors, and critical junctions on state and national highways. This includes 13 cameras at 3 locations on state highways in the Jaipur Commissionerate area and 6 cameras at 3 locations in rural Jaipur. Similarly, 122 cameras will be installed at 38 locations on NH-21, 48, 52, and 248 within the Jaipur Commissionerate, and 82 cameras at 19 locations in rural Jaipur.