Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

Thousands of High-Tech Cameras to Monitor State and National Highways in Rajasthan

Rajasthan News: To curb the rising number of road accidents and reckless driving, particularly speeding, in Rajasthan, the Transport Department has adopted advanced technology.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 25, 2025

ITMS-cameras

Jaipur/Gathawari. A significant step has been taken towards road safety in Rajasthan. To curb the rising number of road accidents and reckless driving, particularly overspeeding, the state’s Transport Department has adopted advanced technology. High-tech cameras equipped with an Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) are being installed on state and national highways across the state. These cameras will monitor traffic violations and aid in accident prevention.

This initiative has commenced on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway, where the first phase of camera installation is underway. Under this plan, the Transport Department will install 1416 ITMS cameras at 510 locations on state highways and 2360 cameras at 788 locations on national highways across Rajasthan.

With the assistance of the police, the Transport Department has identified locations for camera installation based on the classification of high-risk corridors, high-density corridors, and critical junctions on state and national highways. This includes 13 cameras at 3 locations on state highways in the Jaipur Commissionerate area and 6 cameras at 3 locations in rural Jaipur. Similarly, 122 cameras will be installed at 38 locations on NH-21, 48, 52, and 248 within the Jaipur Commissionerate, and 82 cameras at 19 locations in rural Jaipur.

How the ITMS Cameras Will Work

The ITMS cameras are equipped with advanced technology. They will read the speed and number plates of every vehicle passing on the road. Automatic e-challans will be issued for violations such as speeding, wrong direction driving, and incorrect lane usage. Furthermore, if the number plate of a stolen vehicle is updated in the control room, its location can be identified if the vehicle passes in front of a camera.

Manoharpur-Dausa Highway to be Equipped with Cameras

ITMS cameras will also be installed on the Manoharpur-Dausa National Highway. Cameras will be installed at Thali Pullia, Dangarwada, Gathawari, Ratanpura, and other locations on the highway. Similarly, cameras are proposed for installation at Maukhamupura, Madhoveni Pullia, Bilpur, Lakher, Dudu Pullia, Shahpura’s Alwar Tiraha, and Jaipur Tiraha on the Ajmer-Delhi Highway.

The installation of ITMS cameras will undoubtedly reduce road accidents. These high-quality cameras will automatically issue e-challans for vehicles violating traffic rules, including overspeeding and incorrect lane usage on state and national highways.
- Narayan Lal Tiwari, ASP Highways and Traffic, Rural Jaipur

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

25 Sept 2025 03:41 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Thousands of High-Tech Cameras to Monitor State and National Highways in Rajasthan
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.