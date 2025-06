Weather Update: Yellow alert for rain and storm in 40 districts, Met Department warns against standing under trees

Districts under the warning include Jaipur, Sikar, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Bundi, Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jalore, Sirohi, Udaipur, Hanumangarh, Barmer, and surrounding areas. The Meteorological Department has issued a “Yellow Alert” and appealed to the public to remain in safe places. People have been specifically advised not to stand under trees and to maintain distance from electronic devices during lightning. Avoid open areas, drive cautiously during strong winds and rain, and wait until the weather improves.Following this warning, the administration and disaster management teams are also on high alert. Citizens are advised to keep an eye on mausam.imd.gov.in/jaipur for the latest updates.