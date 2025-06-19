Following this warning, the administration and disaster management teams are also on high alert. Citizens are advised to keep an eye on mausam.imd.gov.in/jaipur for the latest updates.
Today’s Weather Report: According to the warning, light to moderate rain, strong winds (30-40 km/h), and lightning are likely in more than 40 districts of Rajasthan over the next three hours.
Rain in Rajasthan. Photo: Patrika
News / Jaipur / Weather Update: Yellow alert for rain and storm in 40 districts, Met Department warns against standing under trees