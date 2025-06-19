scriptWeather Update: Yellow alert for rain and storm in 40 districts, Met Department warns against standing under trees | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur

Weather Update: Yellow alert for rain and storm in 40 districts, Met Department warns against standing under trees

Today’s Weather Report: According to the warning, light to moderate rain, strong winds (30-40 km/h), and lightning are likely in more than 40 districts of Rajasthan over the next three hours.

JaipurJun 19, 2025 / 08:20 am

Patrika Desk

rajasthan-rain

Rain in Rajasthan. Photo: Patrika

The Jaipur centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an immediate Nowcast Warning at 7:10 AM on 19 June 2025. The warning indicates a likelihood of light to moderate rain, strong winds (30-40 km/h), and lightning in over 40 districts of Rajasthan over the next three hours.
Districts under the warning include Jaipur, Sikar, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Bundi, Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jalore, Sirohi, Udaipur, Hanumangarh, Barmer, and surrounding areas.

The Meteorological Department has issued a “Yellow Alert” and appealed to the public to remain in safe places. People have been specifically advised not to stand under trees and to maintain distance from electronic devices during lightning. Avoid open areas, drive cautiously during strong winds and rain, and wait until the weather improves.
Following this warning, the administration and disaster management teams are also on high alert. Citizens are advised to keep an eye on mausam.imd.gov.in/jaipur for the latest updates.

