Train halts and routes changed—will your train be affected?

Indian Railways has changed routes, halts, and timings for several trains. Some will be delayed or diverted.

JaipurMay 19, 2025 / 11:01 am

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: Railway passengers will need to be cautious when planning their journeys in the coming days, as several train operations have been altered due to ongoing construction work and technical improvements on various rail routes. Some trains will operate on changed routes, while others will have altered stoppages or timings. The railway administration has implemented these changes temporarily, keeping passenger convenience in mind.

1. Eight Trains, Including Kathgodam-Jaisalmer, to Run on Altered Routes

Rail traffic will be affected due to the construction of Rail Under Bridges (RUBs) at level crossings numbers 209 and 210 on the Kanota-Khatipura rail section of the Jaipur division. Therefore, the Bhuj-Bareilly, Kathgodam-Jaisalmer, Varanasi-Sabarmati, Barmer-Jammu Tawi, Porbandar-Delhi Sarai, and Jammu Tawi-Ajmer trains running on 31 May, and the Barmer-Jammu Tawi train on 1 June, will operate via Rewari-Ringas-Phulera on an altered route. In addition, the Lalgarh-Prayagraj train on 1 June will depart from Lalgarh station with a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

2. Mysore-Bhagat Ki Kothi Special Train to Get Additional Stoppages

Keeping passenger convenience in mind, the railway administration has decided to provide two-minute halts at Sangli, Karad, and Satara stations for the Mysore-Bhagat Ki Kothi Special train from 19 May. The Bhagat Ki Kothi-Mysore Special train on the same route has already been making these stops since 15 May.

3. Yashvantpur-Bikaner Express Halt Cancelled at Alamatti Station

Due to doubling work between the Bagalkot-Mugalalli Halt-Jerdamkunti-Alamatti rail section, the operation of the Yashvantpur-Bikaner Express will be partially affected. The halt at Alamatti station has been cancelled for the train departing from Yashvantpur on 22 June and for the trains departing from Bikaner on 22 and 24 June.

4. Bikaner-Yashvantpur Train to be Regulated on 20 May

Due to technical work at the Sri Mahadevappa Malara railway station (Haveri-Byadgi rail section) in the Mysore division of the South Western Railway, the operation of the Bikaner-Yashvantpur train on 20 May will be affected. This train will be regulated (delayed) for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes in the South Western Railway zone, which may cause inconvenience to passengers.

