Train halts and routes changed—will your train be affected?

1. Eight Trains, Including Kathgodam-Jaisalmer, to Run on Altered Routes Rail traffic will be affected due to the construction of Rail Under Bridges (RUBs) at level crossings numbers 209 and 210 on the Kanota-Khatipura rail section of the Jaipur division. Therefore, the Bhuj-Bareilly, Kathgodam-Jaisalmer, Varanasi-Sabarmati, Barmer-Jammu Tawi, Porbandar-Delhi Sarai, and Jammu Tawi-Ajmer trains running on 31 May, and the Barmer-Jammu Tawi train on 1 June, will operate via Rewari-Ringas-Phulera on an altered route. In addition, the Lalgarh-Prayagraj train on 1 June will depart from Lalgarh station with a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

2. Mysore-Bhagat Ki Kothi Special Train to Get Additional Stoppages Keeping passenger convenience in mind, the railway administration has decided to provide two-minute halts at Sangli, Karad, and Satara stations for the Mysore-Bhagat Ki Kothi Special train from 19 May. The Bhagat Ki Kothi-Mysore Special train on the same route has already been making these stops since 15 May.

3. Yashvantpur-Bikaner Express Halt Cancelled at Alamatti Station Due to doubling work between the Bagalkot-Mugalalli Halt-Jerdamkunti-Alamatti rail section, the operation of the Yashvantpur-Bikaner Express will be partially affected. The halt at Alamatti station has been cancelled for the train departing from Yashvantpur on 22 June and for the trains departing from Bikaner on 22 and 24 June.