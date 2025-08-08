8 August 2025,

Friday

Trump Tariff Threatens 5 Lakh Rajasthan Jobs

Following a 50 per cent Trump tariff on India, the livelihoods of approximately 500,000 workers in the state are at risk. Industrial organisations have therefore requested government assistance for export-oriented units.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 08, 2025

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo - AAI)

Jaipur. The imposition of a 50 per cent tariff by the United States on India is being condemned in the global market. It is also being said that this will harm India's export-oriented units, but will also have a significant impact on the American consumer market. Exporters in Rajasthan are preparing to respond to the US in kind. The state's exporters do not want to conduct trade with the US at the cost of the nation's self-respect.

While finding alternative markets immediately is not easy, efforts have begun. However, the biggest problem lies with the artisans and employees working in export-oriented industrial units. The livelihoods of approximately 500,000 employees in the state are under threat. In this situation, industrial organisations have requested government support for export units.

US Buyers Putting Orders on Hold

Navneet Jhalani, Coordinator of the Rajasthan Handicrafts Exporters Joint Forum, said that US buyers and Rajasthan exporters are uncertain about orders currently in the final stages of production. This is because only 21 days have been given for loading containers onto ships for goods to reach the US without a 25 per cent penalty. This is not feasible due to Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day holidays. US buyers are putting orders scheduled for completion after 21 days on hold.

Significant Export Potential in Arab Countries

Suresh Agrawal, President of Forti, says that there is significant export potential for Rajasthan's gems and jewellery in Europe, garments in Africa, and auto and engineering goods in Arab countries. We are working with the government to provide information about these alternative markets to the state's exporters. The central and state governments should organise export workshops in all districts.

Compensation Possible Within a Year

Dr. K.L. Jain, President of the Rajasthan Chamber, says that out of the total exports of ₹80,000 crore from Rajasthan, only ₹18,000 crore are exported to the US. If efforts are made, this can be compensated for from other countries within a year. During this time, the government will have to support exporters and manufacturers.

Export Units Must Reduce Costs

Digvijay Dhabaria, President of PHDCCI Rajasthan, says that the cost of export-oriented industrial units in the state needs to be reduced. The government should immediately announce a special package to maintain the morale of the state's exporters.

Layoffs Should Be Avoided for Now

N.K. Jain, President of the Employers' Association of Rajasthan, says that if export-oriented factories in the state close down due to the tariffs and their employees and workers are laid off, Trump will achieve his goal, but this should not happen.

Published on:

08 Aug 2025 12:24 pm

Trump Tariff Threatens 5 Lakh Rajasthan Jobs
