Trump Tariff Threatens 5 Lakh Rajasthan Jobs

Jaipur. The imposition of a 50 per cent tariff by the United States on India is being condemned in the global market. It is also being said that this will harm India's export-oriented units, but will also have a significant impact on the American consumer market. Exporters in Rajasthan are preparing to respond to the US in kind. The state's exporters do not want to conduct trade with the US at the cost of the nation's self-respect.