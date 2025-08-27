Trump's 50% Tariff Takes Effect: Rajasthan's Economy Faces Severe Impact

The state government is continuously reviewing this crisis, and the state's exporters and export-based manufacturing unit operators, while expressing confidence in the government, are mentally preparing themselves to face the challenge of Trump's tariffs. Nevertheless, the impact of the 50 percent tariff on Rajasthan's exports cannot be denied. Many industries are even in a state of shock. The biggest concern is employment in export-oriented units, as Rajasthan exports more labour-intensive goods than technology-based ones.