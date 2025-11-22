Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Two Fake Call Centres Busted in Jaipur, FBI May Arrive for Interrogation

Rajasthan News: A large network of cyber fraud has been exposed in the capital Jaipur. Police raided two high-tech fake call centres operating in the Pratap Nagar and Malviya Nagar areas and arrested 60 people.

Jaipur

Nov 22, 2025

Rajasthan News: A large network of cyber fraud has been exposed in the capital Jaipur. Police have raided two high-tech fake call centres operating in the Pratap Nagar and Malviya Nagar areas, arresting 60 people. These call centres had been targeting US citizens for several months, defrauding them of crores of rupees (lakhs of dollars) by posing as Amazon and Apple customer care.

The most shocking aspect is that the US investigative agency FBI may visit Jaipur for the first time in this case, as all the victims are US citizens.

Simultaneous Raids at Two Locations

The Special Team of Jaipur Police Commissionerate conducted simultaneous raids at two locations on November 19. The first call centre was operating from the hotel 'The Spark Inn' located on Shivanand Marg, and the second was in a house in Pratap Nagar Sector-16. Police recovered 57 computers, 3 laptops, personal information of hundreds of US citizens, fake documents, bank details, and digital evidence from both locations.

Most Accused Failed Class 12

Police have apprehended a total of 60 accused, including 49 men and 11 women. Most of the accused are youths who failed Class 12 or are less educated. Seven main accused – Parth Thakkar, Priyesh Panwar, Bhavarth Javeri, Sajan Kumar Sahni, Nikhil Ayre, Deepak Soni, and Sadiq – have been sent to 7-day police remand by the court, while the remaining 53 have been sent to judicial custody in jail.

Investigation has revealed that both call centres were active since January 2025, and their mastermind is an individual based in America. The accused used high-tech software like IBM and VICI for making calls, which concealed their location via VPN. This made it nearly impossible to track their actual location.

How the Fraud Was Carried Out?

The fraudsters would ensure fake Amazon and Apple customer care numbers appeared at the top of Google search results. As soon as a US citizen called with a problem, the 'Dialler' would listen and then transfer the call to the 'Closer'. The Closer would impersonate an FBI or IRS (US Tax Department) official, intimidating the victim by claiming their account had been hacked or a warrant had been issued against them.

Under duress, the victim would immediately transfer money. The accused would ask for the money to be sent to their fake accounts under the guise of opening new bank accounts. Fake FBI warrants, digital arrest notices, and government letterheads were also found on the computers. The defrauded money was brought into India through cryptocurrency and hawala channels.

Centres Operated 24 Hours

ACP Aditya Poonia stated that employees received a monthly salary of ₹20,000-₹40,000, with higher incentives for more successful fraud. The incentive could go up to ₹1 lakh, which led to the call centres operating day and night.

FBI's Visit to Jaipur Confirmed!

Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal and Special CP Rahul Prakash informed that since all victims are American, contact has been made with the FBI. Victims' statements will be recorded online, and if necessary, FBI officials may visit Jaipur for the first time to conduct inquiries. The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to reach the mastermind.

