Union Minister announces Jaipur to become a modern AI hub and data centre, hints at Google’s entry, 5000 youths to receive training

Vaishnaw shared an anecdote about the Japanese Railway Minister's recent visit to India. The minister was taken on a journey aboard the Vande Bharat train from Surat to Mumbai. Upon noticing the touch lights on the train, he remarked that their bullet trains do not have them. Furthermore, a glass of water placed on the table remained undisturbed, without spilling, even as the train moved. This observation greatly surprised the Japanese minister. Vaishnaw stated, "Vande Bharat is making waves across the globe today. This is the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat."