Jaipur

Union Minister announces Jaipur to become a modern AI hub and data centre, hints at Google’s entry, 5000 youths to receive training

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stated that a modern AI hub and data centre will be established in Jaipur. Discussions will be held with CM Bhajanlal Sharma regarding land selection. He also mentioned Google's decision to build an AI hub in India.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 17, 2025

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

Jaipur: Union Minister for Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that a modern AI hub and data centre will be established in Jaipur. Land for this project will be decided in consultation with the Chief Minister. He also referred to Google's recent decision to establish an AI hub in India, which has sparked discussions about Google's potential involvement in setting up an AI hub in Rajasthan.

Minister Vaishnaw was speaking at an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' event organised by BJP Jaipur City at Adarsh Vidya Mandir in Ambabari on Thursday. He reiterated the plan to open an Electronics Manufacturing Centre in collaboration with Laghu Udyog Bharti, which will provide training to five thousand youths. Law Minister Jogaram Patel, Cooperative Minister Gautam Dak, MP Manju Sharma, Mayor Kusum Yadav, and City President Amit Goyal were also present on the dais.

‘Japanese Railway Minister Impressed by Vande Bharat’

Vaishnaw shared an anecdote about the Japanese Railway Minister's recent visit to India. The minister was taken on a journey aboard the Vande Bharat train from Surat to Mumbai. Upon noticing the touch lights on the train, he remarked that their bullet trains do not have them. Furthermore, a glass of water placed on the table remained undisturbed, without spilling, even as the train moved. This observation greatly surprised the Japanese minister. Vaishnaw stated, "Vande Bharat is making waves across the globe today. This is the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also participated in a conference of eminent citizens in the Civil Lines assembly constituency as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. He said that the Prime Minister has resolved to make India self-reliant in every sector. He highlighted that while mobile phones were imported ten years ago, India is now manufacturing 'Made in India' mobile phones.

Semiconductors and Vande Bharat trains are also symbols of India's technological prowess. He inaugurated an exhibition of indigenous products under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The conference, organised by MLA Gopal Sharma, was attended by Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia, along with other BJP leaders and businessmen. Padma awardees were also honoured during the event.

54 Poor Families Linked to Self-Employment, Union Minister Interacts

BJP Jaipur City has taken the initiative to connect poor and needy families with self-employment opportunities under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat, Sankalp Abhiyan'. At the event held at Adarsh Vidya Mandir in Ambabari, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw distributed essential materials for self-employment to widowed women, poor, and destitute families.

The distributed items included a trolley rickshaw for scrap-related work, weighing scales, welding machines, blacksmith tools, beauty products, carts for selling peanuts and 'gajak' (a traditional sweet), and grocery supplies, enabling them to start their own businesses. The majority of the beneficiaries were women. The Union Minister expressed his astonishment at the initiative and lauded the efforts.

Law Minister Jogaram Patel stated that this is a significant initiative by the district unit in the state, which will serve as an example for all. The selection of these needy individuals was done by the Ghumantu Jati Utthan Nyas (Nomadic Caste Upliftment Trust). BJP Jaipur City President Amit Goyal announced that a campaign to connect people with self-employment will be undertaken.

Published on:

17 Oct 2025 11:01 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Union Minister announces Jaipur to become a modern AI hub and data centre, hints at Google’s entry, 5000 youths to receive training

