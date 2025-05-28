Weather Alert: Heavy rain warning in these 5 Rajasthan divisions – IMD’s forecast for 29–31 May

Temperatures to Rise in South-Western Rajasthan Over the Next 2-3 Days In some parts of south-western Rajasthan, the maximum temperature is likely to reach 45-46 degrees Celsius over the next 2-3 days, while in most other areas, it is expected to be between 42-44 degrees Celsius. High humidity levels are expected to lead to oppressive heat.

Aklera Records Highest Rainfall in the Past 24 Hours According to Meteorological Department data, light rain was recorded in one or two places in Rajasthan in the past 24 hours. The weather remained dry in the rest of the state. The highest rainfall of 15 MM was recorded in Aklera (Jhalawar). Heat wave/hot night conditions were recorded in some areas of the state.