Weather Update: The Meteorological Department predicts a strong possibility of moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms in parts of Udaipur and Kota divisions over the next 2-3 days. Meanwhile, there is a likelihood of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas of Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions on May 29th and 30th.
File Pic Patrika
News / Jaipur / Weather Alert: Heavy rain warning in these 5 Rajasthan divisions – IMD’s forecast for 29–31 May
National News
IMD Predicts 106% Monsoon Surge
18 minutes ago