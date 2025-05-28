scriptWeather Alert: Heavy rain warning in these 5 Rajasthan divisions – IMD’s forecast for 29–31 May | Latest News | Patrika News
Weather Alert: Heavy rain warning in these 5 Rajasthan divisions – IMD’s forecast for 29–31 May

Weather Update: The Meteorological Department predicts a strong possibility of moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms in parts of Udaipur and Kota divisions over the next 2-3 days. Meanwhile, there is a likelihood of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas of Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions on May 29th and 30th.

Weather Update: Rajasthan is not experiencing intense heat. The Meteorological Department predicts a strong possibility of heavy rain with thunderstorms in parts of Udaipur and Kota divisions over the next 2-3 days. Between 29-30 May, there is a likelihood of thunderstorms and rain accompanied by gusty winds in parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions. Wind speeds are expected to reach 50-60 KMPH during this period.

Temperatures to Rise in South-Western Rajasthan Over the Next 2-3 Days

In some parts of south-western Rajasthan, the maximum temperature is likely to reach 45-46 degrees Celsius over the next 2-3 days, while in most other areas, it is expected to be between 42-44 degrees Celsius. High humidity levels are expected to lead to oppressive heat.

Aklera Records Highest Rainfall in the Past 24 Hours

According to Meteorological Department data, light rain was recorded in one or two places in Rajasthan in the past 24 hours. The weather remained dry in the rest of the state. The highest rainfall of 15 MM was recorded in Aklera (Jhalawar). Heat wave/hot night conditions were recorded in some areas of the state.

Bikaner Records Lowest Temperature

According to Meteorological Department data, the highest temperature in Rajasthan in the past 24 hours was recorded at 46.6 degrees Celsius in Barmer (4 degrees Celsius above normal). The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 33.7 degrees Celsius in Bikaner.

