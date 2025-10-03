Weather Alert: Rajasthan Braces for Heavy Rainfall from October 4-7 as Trough Line Activates

File Picture: Patrika
Weather Update: Several areas in Rajasthan are experiencing continuous heavy rainfall. A circulation system and a trough line have been active over Rajasthan since Thursday. Due to their influence, it will rain in Rajasthan for the next 4 days. The Meteorological Department, in its prediction issued on Friday, October 3, has issued a yellow alert for the Nagaur district and its surrounding areas. Light rain is expected at scattered places. Additionally, there is a possibility of lightning, thunder, and in some areas, strong winds with speeds likely to be between 20-25 KMPH. According to the Meteorological Department, there is an alert for heavy rain in 12 districts today.
According to the Meteorological Department, a circulation system and a trough line have been active over Rajasthan since Thursday. A new western disturbance is expected to become active over North-West India from October 4. Due to its impact, light to moderate rain activities are likely to continue in some parts of the state for the next 2-3 days. Consequently, Western Rajasthan (October 5-6) and Eastern Rajasthan (October 6) are likely to experience heavy rainfall. There is a strong possibility of increased rainfall activity again between October 5 and 7, with heavy rain expected in some parts of the Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions.
According to data released by the Meteorological Department, heavy rains were recorded in several districts, including Jaipur, on Thursday in the last 24 hours. Alwar received the highest rainfall at 5MM. Yesterday, the highest temperature was recorded in Sri Ganganagar at 37.5 degrees Celsius.
The weather in Jaipur is pleasant. The sky is cloudy. There is no wind. There is a strong possibility of rain. The temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius at 8 AM. This is 1 degree Celsius lower than the temperature at the same time yesterday. Today, the maximum temperature in Jaipur is expected to be 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius. Compared to yesterday, the maximum temperature has increased by 2 degrees Celsius today.
