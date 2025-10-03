Weather Alert: Rajasthan Braces for Heavy Rainfall from October 4-7 as Trough Line Activates

Weather Update: Several areas in Rajasthan are experiencing continuous heavy rainfall. A circulation system and a trough line have been active over Rajasthan since Thursday. Due to their influence, it will rain in Rajasthan for the next 4 days. The Meteorological Department, in its prediction issued on Friday, October 3, has issued a yellow alert for the Nagaur district and its surrounding areas. Light rain is expected at scattered places. Additionally, there is a possibility of lightning, thunder, and in some areas, strong winds with speeds likely to be between 20-25 KMPH. According to the Meteorological Department, there is an alert for heavy rain in 12 districts today.