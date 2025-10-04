Weather Alert: Yellow Alert Issued for Three Districts in Rajasthan, Rain Expected Within Two Hours

According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance has become active in North India from today. Due to its effect, a rain warning has been issued for 18 districts of Rajasthan. By October 7, there is a possibility of clouds, rain, and storms in most parts of the state. On October 5 and 6, there will be storms and rain across almost the entire state. According to meteorologists, relief will be felt from October 8 due to the effect of this system.