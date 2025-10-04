Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Weather Alert: Yellow Alert Issued for Three Districts in Rajasthan, Rain Expected Within Two Hours

Weather Update: The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for three districts today, Saturday, October 4. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain within 2 hours.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

File Image: Patrika

Weather Update: The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for three districts today, Saturday, October 4. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain within 2 hours. The Meteorological Department states that there is a possibility of light rain with lightning and thunder in separate places in Tonk, Ajmer, Bhilwara districts, and surrounding areas. There is also a possibility of strong winds blowing at a speed of 20-30 KMPH.

Weather to change again from October 8

According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance has become active in North India from today. Due to its effect, a rain warning has been issued for 18 districts of Rajasthan. By October 7, there is a possibility of clouds, rain, and storms in most parts of the state. On October 5 and 6, there will be storms and rain across almost the entire state. According to meteorologists, relief will be felt from October 8 due to the effect of this system.

Meteorological Department's Alert for October 4

According to the Meteorological Department, rain is expected today, October 4, in the districts of Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Baran, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, Udaipur, Ajmer, Sirohi, Jalore, Rajsamand, Pali, Jodhpur, and Barmer.

Phalodi recorded the highest temperature

According to data from the Meteorological Department, the highest daytime temperature in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius in Phalodi. The highest rainfall of 68 MM was recorded in Khimsar, Nagaur district.

Jaipur Weather: Maximum temperature expected to be 32 degrees Celsius today

The temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius at 8 AM today. This is 1 degree Celsius higher than the temperature at the same time yesterday. The maximum temperature in Jaipur today is expected to be 32 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius.

Agricultural Advice from the Meteorological Department

1- Take adequate measures to protect Kharif crops ready for harvest in the open sky from getting wet.
2- Take adequate measures to protect agricultural produce and grains kept in the open sky in agricultural produce markets from getting wet.
3- Plan the sowing of Rabi crops in the coming days keeping in mind the possibility of rain.

```

