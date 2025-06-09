scriptWeather Update: Rajasthan to Scorch at 48°C Before Rain Hits These Districts on 15–16 June | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Jaipur

Weather Update: Rajasthan to Scorch at 48°C Before Rain Hits These Districts on 15–16 June

Rajasthan Monsoon Alert: Thunderstorms and light rain are predicted in certain areas of Rajasthan from 15-16 June.

JaipurJun 09, 2025 / 04:11 pm

Patrika Desk

Recent rainfall. File photo from Patrika.

Recent rainfall. File photo from Patrika.

Rajasthan is once again experiencing a severe heatwave. The western parts of the state are expected to experience intense heat and heatstroke for the next week. According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, the maximum temperature in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts could reach 47-48 degrees Celsius over the next two to three days. A severe heatwave warning has been issued for these areas.
Eastern Rajasthan will also experience heatwaves and warm nights. The weather will remain dry and hot for the next 3-4 days. Heatstroke conditions will persist in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Alwar, and Dausa districts.

Meanwhile, there is some relief in sight for Kota and Bharatpur divisions. Thunderstorms and light rain are expected in these areas from 15-16 June, potentially offering some respite from the heat.
Strong, dusty winds are predicted for the Bikaner division and surrounding areas on 10 June. Wind speeds could reach 30-40 kilometers per hour, potentially disrupting daily life.

The Meteorological Department has urged people to exercise caution and take necessary safety precautions.

News / Jaipur / Weather Update: Rajasthan to Scorch at 48°C Before Rain Hits These Districts on 15–16 June

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Chhattisgarh: ASP martyred, two officers critically injured in Sukma IED blast

National News

Chhattisgarh: ASP martyred, two officers critically injured in Sukma IED blast

in 2 hours

Meghalaya Murder Case: Sonam Reveals Secrets of Raja’s Murder

News Bulletin

Meghalaya Murder Case: Sonam Reveals Secrets of Raja’s Murder

in 14 minutes

China's Impact: Soaring Donkey Prices Cripple Pakistan's Poor

World

China's Impact: Soaring Donkey Prices Cripple Pakistan's Poor

in 2 hours

Weather Update: Rajasthan to Scorch at 48°C Before Rain Hits These Districts on 15–16 June

Jaipur

Weather Update: Rajasthan to Scorch at 48°C Before Rain Hits These Districts on 15–16 June

in 5 hours

Latest Jaipur

Weather Update: Rajasthan to Scorch at 48°C Before Rain Hits These Districts on 15–16 June

News

Weather Update: Rajasthan to Scorch at 48°C Before Rain Hits These Districts on 15–16 June

in 5 hours

Rajasthan PTET Admit Cards Released: Download Your Admit Card Now

News

Rajasthan PTET Admit Cards Released: Download Your Admit Card Now

1 hour ago

VGU Jaipur Job Fair 2025: 1664 Students Placed

News

VGU Jaipur Job Fair 2025: 1664 Students Placed

16 hours ago

Rajasthan Heatwave Warning: Temperatures to Soar to 46°C

News

Rajasthan Heatwave Warning: Temperatures to Soar to 46°C

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.