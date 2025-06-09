Weather Update: Rajasthan to Scorch at 48°C Before Rain Hits These Districts on 15–16 June

Eastern Rajasthan will also experience heatwaves and warm nights. The weather will remain dry and hot for the next 3-4 days. Heatstroke conditions will persist in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Alwar, and Dausa districts. Meanwhile, there is some relief in sight for Kota and Bharatpur divisions. Thunderstorms and light rain are expected in these areas from 15-16 June, potentially offering some respite from the heat.

Strong, dusty winds are predicted for the Bikaner division and surrounding areas on 10 June. Wind speeds could reach 30-40 kilometers per hour, potentially disrupting daily life. The Meteorological Department has urged people to exercise caution and take necessary safety precautions.