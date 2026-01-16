Weather update: strong western disturbance may bring light rain to Rajasthan between January 22 and 24

Jaipur: A strong Western Disturbance is likely to become active in Rajasthan between January 22 and 24, which could bring about a significant change in the state's weather.
According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, under the influence of this system, partly to moderately cloudy skies will prevail in the northern, western, and some central parts of the state. There is also a possibility of light rain or drizzle in some areas, which could intensify the cold. The activation of the Western Disturbance is expected to cause a drop in temperatures. Daytime temperatures may decrease slightly, and nighttime temperatures could also fluctuate.
Increased wind speed will enhance the feeling of chill. The impact of the cold is likely to increase in the mornings and evenings, particularly in Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, and surrounding areas.
Farmers associated with the agricultural sector have been advised to take measures to protect their crops, keeping in mind this weather change. General citizens are also advised to take precautions against the cold, use warm clothing, and exercise caution in the mornings and evenings. The Meteorological Department is continuously monitoring the situation and further updates will be issued.
