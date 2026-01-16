Weather update: strong western disturbance may bring light rain to Rajasthan between January 22 and 24

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, under the influence of this system, partly to moderately cloudy skies will prevail in the northern, western, and some central parts of the state. There is also a possibility of light rain or drizzle in some areas, which could intensify the cold. The activation of the Western Disturbance is expected to cause a drop in temperatures. Daytime temperatures may decrease slightly, and nighttime temperatures could also fluctuate.