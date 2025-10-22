Western Disturbance Active in Rajasthan for 48 Hours, IMD Issues Rain Alert

Weather. File photo: Patrika
Jaipur: In Rajasthan, once again, due to the effect of a Western Disturbance in Jaipur and other places, the weather in the state remained changed. In Jaipur and other districts, the movement of clouds and the smoke from firecrackers led to a rise in temperature by up to two degrees.
The effect of the Western Disturbance may also be seen on Thursday and Friday. According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the minimum temperature and moisture content have increased due to the influence of a weak Western Disturbance and cloud cover. There is a possibility of cloud cover and scattered rain in some parts of Kota and Udaipur divisions in South-East Rajasthan between October 25 and 28. The weather is expected to remain mainly dry in most other parts.
In the coming days, there is a strong possibility of a one to two-degree drop in the minimum temperature in most parts of the state, with no significant change in the maximum temperature. In the last 24 hours, Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20.9 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature was recorded in Vanasthali at 16.7 degrees Celsius.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending