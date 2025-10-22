Western Disturbance Active in Rajasthan for 48 Hours, IMD Issues Rain Alert

The effect of the Western Disturbance may also be seen on Thursday and Friday. According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the minimum temperature and moisture content have increased due to the influence of a weak Western Disturbance and cloud cover. There is a possibility of cloud cover and scattered rain in some parts of Kota and Udaipur divisions in South-East Rajasthan between October 25 and 28. The weather is expected to remain mainly dry in most other parts.