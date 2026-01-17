17 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Western Disturbance to bring rain to Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions for 3 days, increasing cold

Light rain is possible in Jaipur–Bharatpur between January 22 and 24.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

climate change, climate change rain, Cloudburst, cold wave, delhi heavy rain, Delhi monsoon news, Delhi NCR Weather, Delhi rain alert, Delhi Weather Forecast, Delhi-NCR, downpour, drizzle, flood warning UP, flooding, heavy rain, heavy rain alert, Heavy Rain Alert for 1, Heavy Rain Alert January 2026, heavy rain update, heavy rain warning, heavy rainfall, Heavy rainfall alert January 2026, Heavy Rainfall Warning, Heavy Showers, Himachal Pradesh rain alert, Himachal Pradesh Weather, Hurricane, hydro-meteorology rain, IMD, IMD alert, IMD Lucknow bulletin, imd rain alert, imd rajasthan rain alert, imd red alert, IMD Warning, Imd weather forecast, India ka aaj ka mausam today, Indian Meteorological Department update, Jaipur rain alert, Jammu-Kashmir Rain Alert, Jammu-Kashmir weather, January 2026 rain forecast, kerala rain alert, Kerala weather, Light rain, live rain updates, meteorology training rainfall statistics, monsoon, monsoon alert India 2025, monsoon effect, Monsoon Impact, Monsoon impact continues, Monsoon Update, patrika news, pouring rain, precipitation, precipitation data, rain, rain alert, rain forecast, rain training Google, Rain Warning, rainfall, rainfall alert, Rainfall Alert January 2026, Rainfall Prediction, rainy season, Rajasthan Rain Alert, Rajasthan Weather, Rajasthan Weather news, rajasthan weather update, real-time rain report, scattered showers, severe weather alerts, storm, stormy weather, Tamilnadu Rain Alert, tamilnadu weather, Thunderstorm, thunderstorm forecast India, training for rain safety, uttar pradesh rain, Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert, Uttrakhand Rain Alert, Uttrakhand Weather, weather, weather education, Weather forecast, weather Google training, weather news, weather report, weather report rain, weather tools tutorial, weather training, weather update, weather update today, Western disturbance, wet weather, अपने गांव का मौसम कैसे पता करें?, आईएमडी अलर्ट, कल का मौसम, जोरदार बारिश, जोरदार बारिश का अलर्ट, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ एक्टिव, पूरे भारत का आज का तापमान क्या है?, बरसात कब आएगी?, बारिश कब आएगी?, भारत में बारिश, भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग, भारी बारिश, भारी बारिश का अलर्ट, मानसून का असर, मानसून की जोरदार वापसी, मानसून ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, मानसून वापस आया, मौसम का अपडेट, मौसम की खबर, मौसम के ताज़ा हाल, मौसम दिखाएगा नया मिज़ाज, मौसम फिर तेवर दिखाएगा, मौसम फिर दिखाएगा तेवर, मौसम विभाग का अलर्ट, मौसम विभाग का इन राज्यों के लिए अलर्ट, मौसम विभाग बारिश कब होगी, राजस्थान में मौसम कैसा रहेगा, सबसे अच्छा मौसम कौन सा है? Strong western disturbance

Image: Patrika

The weather in Rajasthan is set to change gradually. According to the Meteorological Department, the effect of a Western Disturbance active over Northeast Iran and surrounding areas will be visible over Northwest India in the coming days. Additionally, the sub-tropical westerly jet stream remains active with full force, intensifying the weather system's activity.

On January 17 and 18, there is a possibility of partly cloudy skies in the northern and western parts of the state. However, the weather will remain predominantly dry during this period. Due to the influence of a weak Western Disturbance, minimum temperatures may increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours, providing some relief from the cold wave.

The Meteorological Department has also indicated that a new Western Disturbance may affect Northwest India from January 19. Furthermore, there is a strong possibility of a significant Western Disturbance becoming active between January 22 and 24. Under its influence, light rainfall may occur in some parts of the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, while there are also chances of drizzle in some areas of the Bikaner division.

The weather is expected to remain dry across the entire state from January 17 to 21. Farmers and the general public can make their plans keeping in mind the upcoming rainfall. Overall, the coming week brings relief from the cold and the expectation of light rain, which will make the weather pleasant.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

17 Jan 2026 03:17 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Western Disturbance to bring rain to Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions for 3 days, increasing cold

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

JDA Announces Good News: Jaipur May Get Signal-Free Zones on Delhi Model

JDA
Jaipur

Rajasthan 4th Grade Result: Steps to Download

SSC GD Final Result 2025
Education News

REET Mains Exam: 2.41 Lakh Candidates to Appear on First Day of Teacher Recruitment Exam, Know Important Details and When Results Will Be Declared?

REET exam
Jaipur

Weather update: strong western disturbance may bring light rain to Rajasthan between January 22 and 24

rajasthan weather update
Jaipur

Jaipur Literature Festival Expected to Boost City’s Economy by Over Rs 100 Crore

Jaipur Literature Festival 2026
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.