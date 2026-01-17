Western Disturbance to bring rain to Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions for 3 days, increasing cold

Image: Patrika
The weather in Rajasthan is set to change gradually. According to the Meteorological Department, the effect of a Western Disturbance active over Northeast Iran and surrounding areas will be visible over Northwest India in the coming days. Additionally, the sub-tropical westerly jet stream remains active with full force, intensifying the weather system's activity.
On January 17 and 18, there is a possibility of partly cloudy skies in the northern and western parts of the state. However, the weather will remain predominantly dry during this period. Due to the influence of a weak Western Disturbance, minimum temperatures may increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours, providing some relief from the cold wave.
The Meteorological Department has also indicated that a new Western Disturbance may affect Northwest India from January 19. Furthermore, there is a strong possibility of a significant Western Disturbance becoming active between January 22 and 24. Under its influence, light rainfall may occur in some parts of the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, while there are also chances of drizzle in some areas of the Bikaner division.
The weather is expected to remain dry across the entire state from January 17 to 21. Farmers and the general public can make their plans keeping in mind the upcoming rainfall. Overall, the coming week brings relief from the cold and the expectation of light rain, which will make the weather pleasant.
