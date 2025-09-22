When Will Bikaner-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat, Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat, and Udaipur-Chandigarh Trains Begin Regular Operations?

Railway: While the railways are preparing to launch two Vande Bharat and one new train, passengers are facing difficulties due to the non-opening of bookings. These trains, operating on the Bikaner-Delhi Cantt, Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt, and Udaipur-Chandigarh routes, have been long-awaited.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Bikaner-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat, Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat, and Udaipur-Chandigarh Superfast train from Banswara on Thursday. These trains will operate as inaugural specials on that day. However, the Railway Board has not yet officially announced the commencement of regular operations, causing distress among passengers.
Railway officials state that once orders are issued by the board, the trains will be uploaded to the system, and the reservation process will begin. Until then, passengers cannot book tickets online or at counters. Passengers report that the lack of clarity regarding schedules and fares is hindering their travel planning.