When Will Bikaner-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat, Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat, and Udaipur-Chandigarh Trains Begin Regular Operations?

Railway: When will the regular operation of the Bikaner-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat, Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat, and Udaipur-Chandigarh trains begin? Passengers are worried. What's the matter?

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

Bikaner-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat and Udaipur-Chandigarh Trains resume regular operations When Passengers Worried
File Picture: Patrika

Railway: While the railways are preparing to launch two Vande Bharat and one new train, passengers are facing difficulties due to the non-opening of bookings. These trains, operating on the Bikaner-Delhi Cantt, Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt, and Udaipur-Chandigarh routes, have been long-awaited.

Official Announcement on Regular Operations Still Pending

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Bikaner-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat, Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat, and Udaipur-Chandigarh Superfast train from Banswara on Thursday. These trains will operate as inaugural specials on that day. However, the Railway Board has not yet officially announced the commencement of regular operations, causing distress among passengers.

Reservation Process to Begin After Orders from Railway Board

Railway officials state that once orders are issued by the board, the trains will be uploaded to the system, and the reservation process will begin. Until then, passengers cannot book tickets online or at counters. Passengers report that the lack of clarity regarding schedules and fares is hindering their travel planning.

