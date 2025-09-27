World Tourism Day: 5 Amazing Forts of Rajasthan, From Haunted Palaces to Tales of Bravery

Located near Udaipur in Rajasthan, Chittorgarh Fort is considered the largest fort in India. The Vijay Stambh and Kirti Stambh here still narrate tales of glory. This fort is famous throughout the country due to the saga of Rani Padmini's Jauhar and the bravery of the rulers of Mewar. People come from far and wide to see this fort and get lost in the stories of bravery when the guides narrate them.