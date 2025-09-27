World Tourism Day: 5 Amazing Forts of Rajasthan, From Haunted Palaces to Tales of Bravery

The Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27th. On this occasion, a message is given worldwide to preserve tourism and cultural heritage. Many places in Rajasthan offer free entry today.
Indeed, in India, Rajasthan is the state known worldwide for its historical forts and royal heritage. The forts here are not only amazing examples of art but also narrate tales of bravery. Let's explore 5 amazing forts of Rajasthan:
Located about 11 kilometres from Jaipur, Amer Fort is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is a confluence of Rajput and Mughal architecture. Sheesh Mahal, Diwan-e-Aam, and Sukh Niwas are its major attractions. Elephant rides and light and sound shows offer a special experience to tourists.
Located near Udaipur in Rajasthan, Chittorgarh Fort is considered the largest fort in India. The Vijay Stambh and Kirti Stambh here still narrate tales of glory. This fort is famous throughout the country due to the saga of Rani Padmini's Jauhar and the bravery of the rulers of Mewar. People come from far and wide to see this fort and get lost in the stories of bravery when the guides narrate them.
Perched atop a hill overlooking Jodhpur city, Mehrangarh Fort offers a view of the city from a height of 400 feet. Its strong walls, museum, cannons, and grand court halls transport tourists to the past. It is counted among the most beautiful forts in India.
Located in the Alwar district, Bhangarh Fort is world-famous for its mysterious stories. It is called the most 'haunted fort' in India. Entry is prohibited here after sunset.
Nestled in the middle of the Thar Desert, Jaisalmer Fort, also known as 'Sonar Quila' or 'Golden Fort', is built of yellow sandstone. It appears golden in the sunlight. It has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.