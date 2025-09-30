Heavy rain lashes this part of Rajasthan for 2 hours, thunder and dark clouds scare residents, water accumulates in many areas

Rain in Jaisalmer: The weather in Ramdevra suddenly changed on Tuesday morning. Dense black clouds covered the sky during the day, and strong winds began to blow with dusty, cold air, followed by heavy rain for some time. People found relief from the intense heat and humidity.
Dense clouds had been present in Mohan Garh since morning, and heavy rain occurred for 15 minutes, making the weather pleasant. However, farmers grew concerned about their crops. Meanwhile, in Nachna village, heavy rain has been ongoing for two hours. The Nachna bus stand was waterlogged, with water entering shops. There is no drainage system in place here.
Amidst the intense heat in Swarn Nagri (Jaisalmer), the movement of clouds on Monday provided partial relief to the people. Picturesque natural scenes were visible throughout the day with large patches of clouds in the sky. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature recorded was 39.4 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature was 26.4 degrees Celsius. While the day's mercury remained almost the same, the night's coolness has largely disappeared, with the minimum temperature increasing by about three degrees.
On Monday, the city's atmosphere was humid from the morning. Those out for their morning walks were sweating. Subsequently, the environment became increasingly hot as the sun shone brightly. The heat and humidity persisted continuously throughout the afternoon and evening. According to the weather forecast, the level of heat will remain similar on Tuesday. Following this, light rain is expected for two days.
The weather in the Pokhran region is gradually changing. In the past few days, the afternoon temperature had been rising. On Monday, due to the change in weather, clouds were present in the sky throughout the day, providing some relief. The morning weather on Monday was pleasant.
The weather in Ramdevra town has been quite different these days. After intense heat and humidity throughout Monday, light rain in the evening caused the roads in the area to become wet. The cool winds accompanying the rain clouds provided significant relief from the heat to the general public.
