Heavy rain lashes this part of Rajasthan for 2 hours, thunder and dark clouds scare residents, water accumulates in many areas

Amidst the intense heat in Swarn Nagri (Jaisalmer), the movement of clouds on Monday provided partial relief to the people. Picturesque natural scenes were visible throughout the day with large patches of clouds in the sky. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature recorded was 39.4 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature was 26.4 degrees Celsius. While the day's mercury remained almost the same, the night's coolness has largely disappeared, with the minimum temperature increasing by about three degrees.