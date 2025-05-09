scriptIndia-Pakistan Conflict: Live Bomb Found in Jaisalmer Creates Panic, Area Sealed Off | Latest News | Patrika News
India-Pakistan Conflict: Live Bomb Found in Jaisalmer Creates Panic, Area Sealed Off

The discovery of a live bomb in Jaisalmer district has caused a stir.

JaisalmerMay 09, 2025 / 02:18 pm

Patrika Desk

A live bomb found in Kishangarh village, Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan, on Friday morning caused widespread panic. The army immediately sealed off the entire area. The discovery of the bomb created a climate of fear in the region. Security forces have instructed people to maintain a safe distance.
Meanwhile, debris from a drone has been found in the Suli Dungar area within the city, which has been taken into custody by the army. It is noteworthy that a blackout was imposed in the Jaisalmer district on Thursday night. During this time, an attack was attempted from the Pakistani side.
Following the report of a live bomb found in Kishangarh village, Jaisalmer district, SHO Premdan stated, “We received information that it could be a bomb or a part of one. Therefore, the police have arrived at the scene and are investigating.”
Eyewitness Arjun Das reported, “I was riding my bike around 8 pm. I saw a bomb fall, causing an explosion that destroyed a house. It was raining, and we spent the whole night in fear. We didn’t understand what was happening. We saw something that looked like a bomb. Later, we investigated to find out what it was. This incident occurred between 8 pm and the time of the firing last night.”

Eyewitness Informs Sarpanch Immediately After Bomb Falls

Another eyewitness, Ganpat Nath, stated, “The sky was turning red at night. The bomb fell between 8:30 and 9 pm. I went inside the house out of fear. It’s still lying where it fell. I informed the Sarpanch immediately after it fell, after which the police informed the army.”

56 Drone Attacks Foiled

It is reported that on Thursday night, a total of 56 attempted drone attacks from Pakistan were launched towards the border districts of Jaisalmer and Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. These were thwarted by the Indian Air Defence System. However, there is no information about any casualties or damage to property.

