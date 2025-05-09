India-Pakistan Conflict: Live Bomb Found in Jaisalmer Creates Panic, Area Sealed Off

Meanwhile, debris from a drone has been found in the Suli Dungar area within the city, which has been taken into custody by the army. It is noteworthy that a blackout was imposed in the Jaisalmer district on Thursday night. During this time, an attack was attempted from the Pakistani side.

#WATCH जैसलमेर: SHO, प्रेमदान ने कहा, "हमें सूचना मिली है कि यह बम या उसका कोई हिस्सा हो सकता है इसलिए पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची है और जांच की जा रही है।" https://t.co/QpcIbkNzOC pic.twitter.com/t9WLLIdN59 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 9, 2025 Following the report of a live bomb found in Kishangarh village, Jaisalmer district, SHO Premdan stated, "We received information that it could be a bomb or a part of one. Therefore, the police have arrived at the scene and are investigating."

Eyewitness Arjun Das reported, “I was riding my bike around 8 pm. I saw a bomb fall, causing an explosion that destroyed a house. It was raining, and we spent the whole night in fear. We didn’t understand what was happening. We saw something that looked like a bomb. Later, we investigated to find out what it was. This incident occurred between 8 pm and the time of the firing last night.”

Eyewitness Informs Sarpanch Immediately After Bomb Falls Another eyewitness, Ganpat Nath, stated, “The sky was turning red at night. The bomb fell between 8:30 and 9 pm. I went inside the house out of fear. It’s still lying where it fell. I informed the Sarpanch immediately after it fell, after which the police informed the army.”