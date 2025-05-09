India-Pakistan Conflict: Live Bomb Found in Jaisalmer Creates Panic, Area Sealed Off

Meanwhile, debris from a drone has been found in the Suli Dungar area within the city, which has been taken into custody by the army. It is noteworthy that a blackout was imposed in the Jaisalmer district on Thursday night. During this time, an attack was attempted from the Pakistani side.
Following the report of a live bomb found in Kishangarh village, Jaisalmer district, SHO Premdan stated, “We received information that it could be a bomb or a part of one. Therefore, the police have arrived at the scene and are investigating.”
Eyewitness Arjun Das reported, “I was riding my bike around 8 pm. I saw a bomb fall, causing an explosion that destroyed a house. It was raining, and we spent the whole night in fear. We didn’t understand what was happening. We saw something that looked like a bomb. Later, we investigated to find out what it was. This incident occurred between 8 pm and the time of the firing last night.”